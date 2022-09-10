AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Australia (AUS) will lock horns with New Zealand (NZ) in the third ODI at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction fantasy tips.

Australia came up with two convincing bowling performances, already wrapping up a series win against New Zealand. While their batters have blown hot and cold at times, the Aussies have clearly been the better team. As they look to give captain Aaron Finch a fitting farewell, New Zealand will look to play spoilsport.

Kane Williamson and Co. have not clicked as a unit and will be keen on restoring some lost pride with a win, making for an entertaining game in Cairns.

AUS vs NZ Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played on September 11 at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 9:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 11th September 2022, 9:50 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

AUS vs NZ pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch in Cairns is a bowling-friendly track with the average score in the series being 186. The pacers have picked 70 percent of the wickets to fall this series. The powerplay phase will be crucial, with 12 wickets falling in the first 10 overs. Teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the conditions being good for batting early on.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 214

Average 2nd-innings score: 158

AUS vs NZ ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Australia: WWLWW

New Zealand: LWWLL

AUS vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen could feature in the match.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Martin Guptill/Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell/Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Australia injury/team news

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis are not available for the game.

Australia probable playing 11

Alex Carey (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar/Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 match top picks for 3rd ODI

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (2 matches, 43 runs, Average: 21.50)

Tom Latham is an experienced campaigner, having played over 100 ODIs and having an average of 35.08. He looked in good touch in the first ODI, scoring 43 runs, but could not back it up in the second game. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Latham is a good option for your AUS vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Steve Smith (2 matches, 62 runs, Average: 30.00)

Steve Smith struck some form in the previous game, scoring a 94-ball 61 as the Aussie top order failed around him. He has a decent record against New Zealand with four 50-plus scores in 13 ODI innings. With Smith in decent form, he is a top pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (2 matches, 27 runs, 4 wickets)

Glenn Maxwell has had his moments in the series, starring with a four-fer in the first ODI. Although he has not been able to fire with the bat, Maxwell is capable of taking on the spinners in the middle overs. Given his all-round utility, Maxwell is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (2 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 9.75)

Trent Boult has been the pick of the bowlers in this series, picking up eight wickets in just two matches. He has an exceptional record in Australian conditions, taking 15 wickets in seven innings. Given the conditions on offer as well, Boult is bound to be a popular selection for the third AUS vs NZ ODI.

AUS vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith had a good outing in the previous game, scoring a valuable fifty in testing conditions. Smith is one of the best batters in the world and is a noted player of spin. Given his ability to churn out runs in tough times, he is a good choice for the captaincy.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult has used the conditions to good effect in the series, accounting for five wickets in the powerplay phase itself. His ability to swing the new ball both ways holds him in good stead. With Boult already accumulating the most Dream11 points in this series (301), he is likely to a popular captaincy choice for the third AUS vs NZ ODI.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs NZ, 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Josh Hazlewood 3 wickets in 2 matches Devon Conway 51 runs in 2 matches Steve Smith 62 runs in 2 matches Trent Boult 8 wickets in 2 matches Matt Henry 5 wickets in 2 matches

AUS vs NZ match expert tips for 3rd ODI

New-ball bowlers have ruled the roost in the series, with as many as 13 wickets falling in the first 15 overs of an innings. With conditions still expected to favor the bowlers, the likes of Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood should continue to be viable and effective picks for your AUS vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head To Head

Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Steve Smith (c), Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult (vc), Matt Henry

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Sean Abbott, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

