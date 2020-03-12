AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tomorrow's Cricket Match - Mar 13th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Australia and New Zealand square off in the first ODI on Friday with both teams looking to draw first blood in the series. Both sides come into this game on the back of contrasting results. While New Zealand's whitewash over the Indians gives them momentum and confidence, Australia are on a five-match winless streak. However, Australia are a different side at home with the hosts dominating the Kiwis in the Test format earlier in the year.

With home advantage also playing into their hands, Australia are the clear favourites heading into this encounter. Considering the Kiwis' record over the last year or so, an exciting clash awaits us at the SCG. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AUS vs NZ.

AUS vs NZ Teams:

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee

Playing 11 Updates:

Australia:

Australia could revert to their preferred combination with two spinners in Zampa and Agar likely to feature in Sydney. Australia has a top-heavy batting unit with captain Aaron Finch and David Warner leading the way. While Smith and Labuschagne hold the fort in the middle order, D'Arcy Short should get the nod over Mitchell Marsh for the number five spot.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins lead the bowling attack with Zampa and Agar being the key in the middle overs. Kane Richardson is likely to feature ahead of Josh Hazlewood as the Aussies look for the perfect start to this series.

Possible XI: Warner, Finch (C), Smith, Labuschagne, Short, Carey(WK), Agar, Starc, Cummins, Zampa and Richardson/Hazlewood.

New Zealand:

The New Zealand roster bares a settled look after a comfortable series win over the Indians. While Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls resume their partnership at the top of the order, the onus falls upon the experienced trio of Williamson, Latham and Taylor in the middle order.

The Kiwis have sufficient depth in both batting and bowling departments with as many as three allrounders in de Grandhomme, Santner and Neesham likely to play on Friday. Trent Boult should lead the attack with New Zealand having to choose between Tim Southee and an in-form Kyle Jamieson. With the return of Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand has all the bases covered heading into this much-awaited clash.

Possible XI: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham (WK), Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Southee/Jamieson, Boult and Ferguson.

Match Details:

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

13th March 2020, 9:00 AM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report:

The SCG has always been a good batting track with some help on offer for the spinners. With a few clouds expected to make an appearance, there could be some swing for the new ball bowlers with a change of pace being key towards the end of the innings. Both teams would be ideally looking to bat first and get runs on the board on Friday.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham is the preferred option ahead of Alex Carey considering his recent form. Latham had a good series against India with 108 runs to his name. However, Alex Carey's form deserted him in the tour of South Africa which paves the way for Tom Latham's selection as the lone wicket-keeper in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: David Warner is a must-have in the side with his record against New Zealand being noteworthy. In twelve ODIs, he has scored 547 runs at an average of 45.48, including two hundreds. Another such candidate is Ross Taylor, who won the man-of-the-series award against the Indians. While the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have also impressed in recent games for Australia, Martin Guptill is a fine option owing to his prior experience of playing in Australia. Henry Nicholls is a viable alternative to Guptill with Aaron Finch also available if an extra batsman were required.

Allrounders: Ashton Agar had a reasonably successful tour of South Africa with eight wickets in the T20I leg. There is some spin on offer at the SCG which should play into the hands of Ashton Agar. With his batting and fielding ability also an asset to the Australian team, he should be picked in the fantasy team for this game. Along with him, one of James Neesham or Colin de Grandhomme should suffice depending on the availability of credits.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc is one of the premier bowlers in this format with a strike-rate of 25.88. He guarantees wickets in any format which should strengthen his case for inclusion alongside Trent Boult. Lockie Ferguson is another reliable option although he hasn't played much cricket in the last year or so. However, he did impress in the Ford Trophy with eight wickets in four games and would be looking to stifle the Australians with his express pace. While the likes of Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins are also viable options, Kyle Jamieson could be picked if he features in the playing 11 on Friday.

Captain: Steve Smith and David Warner are Australia's best bet with the bat in this format. While Warner is due for a big one in the ODIs, Steve Smith is in decent form with 338 runs in five outings in 2020. Along with the duo, the in-form Ross Taylor could also be picked from the New Zealand roster. If one were to back a bowler to deliver with the ball, Pat Cummins is an ideal option considering he plays at his home ground on Friday.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tom Latham, David Warner, Steve Smith, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Ashton Agar, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tom Latham, David Warner, Henry Nicholls, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson, James Neesham, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson and Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins