AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 12th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After disappointing outcomes in their previous games, Pakistan and defending champions Australia face off against one another as they look to get back to winning ways in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. While Pakistan should feel robbed off a point due to a washout against Sri Lanka, Australia couldn't withstand an impressive Indian performance as they conceded their first match in over three months in the ODI format. Both teams should feel optimistic of their chances with the kind of firepower they have in both the batting and bowling departments although Australia are the clear favourites owing to their extraordinary fielding abilities as well.

But as demonstrated by Pakistan earlier in the tournament, they are capable of beating any team on their day with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hafeez slowly gaining form as the tournament progresses. Inspite of the importance this match carries around as far as the points table is concerned, the threat of rain looms large with showers expected throughout the day.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Australia:

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Playing XI Updates

Australia

Despite losing to the formidable Indians, Australia should field the same side against Pakistan inspite of Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile deceiving with the ball. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have been decent whilst covering up the fifth bowler's quota of overs although their batting has left fans wanting for more.

The onus lies on their famed trio of David Warner, Steven Smith and Aaron Finch to deliver the goods while this just might be Usman Khawaja's chance at silencing the critics with a good performance.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Warner, Smith, Khawaja, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey(WK), Coulter-Nile, Cummins, Starc and Zampa.

Pakistan

With their previous game being washed out, Pakistan shouldn't be making any changes to the side that upset favourites-cum-hosts England earlier in the tournament. Like their opponents on Wednesday, Pakistan also depend heavily on their top order with Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq already scoring heaps of runs in their previous series against England.

In Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, they have enormous amounts of experience to bank on in the crunch moments with both of them proving the balance in both departments. Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz were brilliant against England and will be expected to continue in the same vein of form although Hasan Ali's form will be a cause for concern for the management.

Possible XI: Zaman, Imam, Azam, Hafeez, Malik, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Asif Ali, Shadab, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Amir.

Match Details

Australia vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 17

12th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

Although the pitch should have something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers, the threat of rain washing away the game looms large. With overcast conditions, pacers are going to enjoy the conditions with the new ball which could be pivotal in the outcome of the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed is the preferred option inspite of Alex Carey putting in two decent shifts with the bat. With his experience and role in the Pakistani team as a floater, Sarfaraz Ahmed should get some runs and justify his selection as well.

Batsmen: Two out of the Pakistani trio of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq is a must in a fantasy team while the in-form David Warner is also one to watch out for on Wednesday. Usman Khawaja hasn't been in the best of forms inspite of a good start against India. With possibly his place on the line, Khawaja is preferred ahead of Finch and Smith given his record against Pakistan earlier in the year in UAE.

All-rounders: While Glenn Maxwell is slowly getting into his groove for Australia, Mohammad Hafeez is another must have in the fantasy team with the veteran even contributing with the ball for Pakistan. With his form with the bat also taken into account, Hafeez is a wonderful option to have in the side along with the likes of Maxwell.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have by far looked to most menacing with the ball for Australia and should be ideally picked for Wednesday's game as well. While Mohammad Amir's form with the new ball warranties a place in the side, one of Wahab Riaz or Hasan Ali should suffice as the fourth and final bowling option with the conditions suiting pace bowling due to the overcast conditions.

Captain: David Warner and Imam ul Haq have been in fine form over the last few months with the latter even averaging in excess of 50 for Pakistan. With rain set to play a part in this game, both of them are ideal to have as captain given their ability to provide good starts at the top of the order. Along with them, Glenn Maxwell and Babar Azam are also decent options to go along with as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mohammad Hafeez, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Imam ul Haq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Hafeez, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: David Warner