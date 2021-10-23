AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 23rd, 2021

Australia will take on South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both sides have several experienced and consistent players in their ranks and will look to start their campaign on a bright note. The two sides are pitted in the group of death alongside England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

On that note, let's take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 fixture between Australia and South Africa.

#3 Steve Smith

Australian top-order batter Steve Smith will play a key role in the side's run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Smith played a few good knocks in the recently-concluded edition of the Indian Premier League.

Moreover, he scored 35 runs against New Zealand in a warm-up match. The Aussie batter followed it up with 57 runs against India. He was the highest run-getter in both warm-up matches for Australia and is expected to continue his fine run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

#2 Temba Bavuma

South African opening batter Temba Bavuma is available for selection during the Proteas' opener against the Aussies. He scored 31 and 46 runs against Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively, in the warm-up matches.

Bavuma has been in good touch in recent times. The onus will be on the South African player to provide his team with a flying start on Saturday.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a must-pick in your Dream11 team. He had an outstanding season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 and will look to perform for the national side as well.

Maxwell is a hard-hitting batter who can clear the ropes with ease. The onus will be on him to score runs in bulk for the Aussies. Moreover, the Australian side might use his bowling services as well on spin-friendly tracks as he can pick up wickets and reduce the flow of runs.

Taking his current form into consideration, Glenn Maxwell is the most-suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and South Africa.

