AUS vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 16, 2024

Australia (AUS) will go up against Scotland (ENG) in the 35th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 15 (Sunday, June 16 IST). The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia will host the match.

Australia won their third consecutive group-stage match against Namibia by nine wickets and qualified for the Super 8. Adam Zampa, who took a four-fer, was adjudged the Player of the Match for the second time.

On the other hand, Scotland’s first game against England was abandoned due to rain, after 10 overs of the first innings. However, they won the next two games against Namibia and Oman by five and seven wickets, respectively.

The two teams will be meeting for the first time in the T20 format.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your AUS vs SCO Dream11 teams.

#3 Nathan Ellis (AUS) - 8.0 credits

Australia v Oman - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Nathan Ellis is a right-arm medium pacer from Australia who can bowl in the death overs and deceive batters with his subtle variations. He has been impressive in the T20Is, chipping in with 27 scalps in 16 matches.

Ellis has secured three wickets in two World Cup games so far and will be eager to add a few more wickets to his tally in the upcoming game.

#2 Brad Wheal (SCO) - 7.0 credits

Namibia v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Brad Wheal has been consistently taking wickets for Namibia in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. He has secured four wickets in the previous two games, including a three-wicket haul against Namibia.

Wheal has taken nine wickets in the last seven games while being economical with the ball. Thus, he will be a good differential pick for your NAM vs SCO Dream11 teams.

#1 Brad Currie (SCO) - 7.5 credits

Bradley Curie of Scotland (Credits: X/ CricketScotland)

Brad Currie, a left-arm medium-pacer, is another wicket-taking bowler from Scotland. He has secured 21 wickets in 13 T20Is, including a best bowling figure of 5/13.

Curie took a couple of wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his previous game against Namibia. He will be looking to scalp a wicket or two in the upcoming AUS vs SCO Dream11 match.

