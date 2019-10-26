AUS vs SL 1st T20-I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 27th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 159 // 26 Oct 2019, 14:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Australia begin itheir season at home with the first T20 against Sri Lanka being played on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval. With the T20 World Cup 2020 in mind, Australia looks to identify its best combination in the forthcoming weeks.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka comes into this tour on the back of a sensational clean-sweep over Pakistan in their own backyard. With the addition of Lasith Malinga and Kusal Perera strengthening the side, Sri Lanka should give Australia a run for their money. Although Australia is the clear favourites for this game, the last time these two sides met in a T20 series, Sri Lanka came out victorious courtesy of Asela Gunaratne's sensational performances. With two very talented sides taking centre-stage, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AUS vs SL.

Squads to choose from:

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga (C), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Playing XI Updates:

Australia:

Advertisement

While Andrew Tye is ruled out of the series, captain Aaron Finch's availability is still a doubt with the Victorian missing the previous round of the Marsh Cup as well. If he isn't cleared to be fit, one can expect Alex Carey to open the batting with David Warner. Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell occupy spots in the middle order while both Ben McDermott and Ashton Turner are also in the frame for a playing XI berth. Their bowling is quite formidable with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson capable of picking wickets at any juncture of an innings. Australia should field two spinners as well in Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa as they look to test their side in the first game of the series.

Possible XI: Warner, Finch (C)/McDermott, Smith, Maxwell, Carey (WK), Turner, Agar, Cummins, Starc, Richardson and Zampa

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka welcome back the likes of Kusal Mendis and Lasith Malinga after the opted out of the tour to Pakistan. With the emergence of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando, Sri Lanka is spoilt for choice in the batting department. In-form opener, Danushka Gunathilaka might have to settle for a place in the middle order with Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis set to open the batting for them.

Along with Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando and Shehan Jayasuriya should also a feature in the middle order. Dasun Shanaka's presence in the side as a batting all-rounder also bodes well for them as Lasith Malinga leads a decent bowling attack. Nuwan Pradeep is one to watch out for after a sensational series against Pakistan not long ago.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (WK), Avishka, Gunathilaka, Shehan, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Udana, Pradeep, Malinga (C) and Sandakan.

Match Details:

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20-I

27th October 2019, 9:00 AM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report:

A good batting track awaits both sides with scores of over 170 being a common sight at the venue. With some swing on offer with new ball, pacers will be key in the powerplay overs with the spinners coming into the game later on. No rain is expected on Sunday with clear skies and a perfect game of cricket on the cards.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey is the preferred option ahead of Kusal Perera with the South Australian's record at his home ground being exemplary. He even scored a cracking fifty prior to this game against Queensland in the Marsh Cup and looks in good touch as well. If credits suffice, Sri Lankan opener, Kusal Perera isn't a bad choice in the fantasy team with his attacking instincts bound to bring in some points.

Batsmen: Although David Warner endured a disastrous Ashes campaign, his white ball pedigree is unquestionable. Having scored tons on runs in the IPL and World Cup this year, he is one of the must have players in the side along with Steven Smith and Kusal Mendis. One of Avishka Fernando or Danushka Gunathilaka would also suffice as the final pick in the batting department.

Allrounders: While Glenn Maxwell's reputation alone is enough to warranty a place in the fantasy side, Dasun Shanaka is another decent candidate whose big hitting ability was on display against the Pakistan side earlier in the month. Another Sri Lanka who shone against Pakistan was Wanidu Hasaranga, who troubled batsmen with his wrong-uns. His wicket taking ability makes him a valuable asset to the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Two of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa should do the trick for this game with all of them capable of picking wickets whenever required of them. While Starc and Zampa are in decent form, Cummins has enjoyed a successful 2019 and could possibly captain his side as well in the absence of Aaron Finch. As for the final bowling option, Lasith Malinga or Nuwan Pradeep should suffice from the Sri Lankan roster.

Captain: David Warner should be backed to spring back to form in the format he has seen immense success over the years. While the south-paw is due for a big one, the likes of Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are also good options for captaincy. If a Sri Lankan option is to be picked as a multiplier option, Kusal Mendis should do the trick.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, David Warner, Steven Smith, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Starc

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Kusal Perera, David Warner, Steven Smith, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga and Adam Zampa. Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: David Warner