AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 5th T20I - February 20, 2022

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, February 20.

Australia will be brimming with confidence going into this final encounter of the series after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead. They are doing collectively well in all three departments and can be expected to whitewash the visitors.

Australia’s bowling line-up has been hitting the right lines and lengths. On the batting front, however, they need a bit more consistency before moving to the T20 World Cup at home.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's poor batting efforts have let them down. Their bowlers, on the other hand, have been pretty consistent with the lengths and are getting timely wickets. The visitors should head to the drawing board and sort out their issues by putting their perfect XI on the field in this dead rubber.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs SL contest.

#3 Pathum Nissanka (SL)

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Opener Pathum Nissanka has been one of the key players for Sri Lanka in the top order. He has been consistent enough throughout the series with 171 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 113.25.

The 23-year-old is averaging 43 in the series and is expected to go all guns blazing in the final match as well. After failing to convert his scores into bigger ones, Nissanka will be keen to make amends in the upcoming clash.

#2 Ashton Agar (AUS)

BBL - Scorchers v Renegades

Ashton Agar could open the innings and get to finish his four-over quota with the ball as well. Though he is yet to play to his full potential, he can be trusted to put some big scores on the board in the power play overs.

Since Australia have been experimenting with the batting line-up in David Warner’s absence, Agar is expected to get another game as an opener alongside Ben McDermott. Agar will aim to go for big shots in the initial overs of the game.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1

Glenn Maxwell has been an important batting all-rounder for the Aussies and he's proving his worth in this T20I series as well. He has scored 109 runs from four innings and has also picked up a wicket.

Maxwell is expected to roll his arm and complete his four-over quota in the final encounter as well. With the all-rounder getting to bat and bowl, he can be trusted to be a multiplier for this fifth and final T20I of the series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee