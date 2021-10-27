AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 22

Match 22 of the T20 World Cup 2021 has Australia (AUS) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Australia started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in fine fashion by beating South Africa in a thrilling encounter. However, they will be keen to sustain their momentum against Sri Lanka, who are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2021, winning four in four. They come into the game on the back of beating Bangladesh and will eye a big scalp in the form of Australia. With both sides in good form, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons in Dubai.
AUS vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today
AUS XI
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins
SL XI
Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara
Match Details
AUS vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22, Super 12 Group 1
Date and Time: 28th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch Report
As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a competitive one with some help on offer for both batters and bowlers. Powerplay overs will be key with runscoring being easier against the brand new ball. As the match progresses, the ball will start to grip, paving the way for off-pace and back-of-a-length deliveries to play a significant role. Wickets in hand will be critical, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.
Today’s AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera's form is a slight concern at the moment, but the southpaw is well and truly capable of flipping the script. He has a decent record against the Aussies and will be keen to come up with a sizeable contribution at the top of the order.
Batter
David Warner: David Warner showed glimpses of his ability in the previous encounter against South Africa. He is still due for a big knock, but with his numbers tilting the odds in his favor, Warner should be a good pick for your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga had an off-day against Bangladesh with both the bat and ball, but it didn't stop the Sri Lankans from registering their first win in the Super 12 phase. His impressive leg-spin combined with his pinch-hitting ability makes him a valuable asset to your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc is one of the best bowlers in the world, capable of swinging the ball viciously and nailing the yorkers in the death overs. Starc did pick up two wickets in the opening encounter against South Africa and will be keen to continue his form versus the subcontinent side on Thursday.
Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 350 points
Lahiru Kumara (SL) - 298 points
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 80 points
Important stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team
Wanindu Hasaranga - 6 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 12.33
Glenn Maxwell - 1798 runs in 66 T20I innings, SR: 157.58
Mitchell Starc - 53 wickets in 42 T20I matches, Average: 21.60
AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera and Adam Zampa
Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, David Warner, Steve Smith, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera and Adam Zampa
Captain: Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain: Kusal Perera