AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 22

Match 22 of the T20 World Cup 2021 has Australia (AUS) taking on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Australia started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in fine fashion by beating South Africa in a thrilling encounter. However, they will be keen to sustain their momentum against Sri Lanka, who are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2021, winning four in four. They come into the game on the back of beating Bangladesh and will eye a big scalp in the form of Australia. With both sides in good form, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons in Dubai.

AUS vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

AUS vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 28th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a competitive one with some help on offer for both batters and bowlers. Powerplay overs will be key with runscoring being easier against the brand new ball. As the match progresses, the ball will start to grip, paving the way for off-pace and back-of-a-length deliveries to play a significant role. Wickets in hand will be critical, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera's form is a slight concern at the moment, but the southpaw is well and truly capable of flipping the script. He has a decent record against the Aussies and will be keen to come up with a sizeable contribution at the top of the order.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner showed glimpses of his ability in the previous encounter against South Africa. He is still due for a big knock, but with his numbers tilting the odds in his favor, Warner should be a good pick for your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga had an off-day against Bangladesh with both the bat and ball, but it didn't stop the Sri Lankans from registering their first win in the Super 12 phase. His impressive leg-spin combined with his pinch-hitting ability makes him a valuable asset to your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc is one of the best bowlers in the world, capable of swinging the ball viciously and nailing the yorkers in the death overs. Starc did pick up two wickets in the opening encounter against South Africa and will be keen to continue his form versus the subcontinent side on Thursday.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 350 points

Lahiru Kumara (SL) - 298 points

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 80 points

Important stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga - 6 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 12.33

Glenn Maxwell - 1798 runs in 66 T20I innings, SR: 157.58

Mitchell Starc - 53 wickets in 42 T20I matches, Average: 21.60

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera and Adam Zampa

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, David Warner, Steve Smith, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera and Adam Zampa

Captain: Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain: Kusal Perera

Edited by Samya Majumdar

