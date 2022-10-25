AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Australia (AUS) take on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Australia did not have the best of starts to their campaign, losing to New Zealand. Although they had a rare off-day collectively, Australia have the tools to return to winning ways. While they head into the game as the favorites, Australia will be wary of Sri Lanka, who are on a three-match winning streak. A lot will ride on the shoulders of Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka if the Lankans are to spring an upset on the hosts. With both teams eager to get the two points, a cracking contest beckons in Perth.

AUS vs SL Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 19th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on October 25 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 19

Date and Time: 25th October 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AUS vs SL pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 19

Although the previous World Cup fixture at this venue saw only 225 runs being scored, a high-scoring match is expected at the Optus Stadium. Pacers are likely to rule the roost with 12 out of 15 wickets in the previous game being accounted for by pace. Dew could possibly come into play, with chasing being the norm at the venue.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 112

2nd-innings score: 113

AUS vs SL Form Guide

Sri Lanka: WLWWW

Australia: WWLLL

AUS vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka injury/team news

Pathum Nissanka could return to the playing 11.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka/Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando.

AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (4 matches, 171 runs, Average: 57.00)

Kusal Mendis has been Sri Lanka's best batter so far, scoring 171 runs in four matches. While he is averaging 57.00, his strike rate of 161.32 holds him in good stead. With Wade batting lower down the order, Mendis stands out as a top pick for your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mitchell Marsh (43 matches, 996 runs, Average: 29.29)

Mitchell Marsh has been one of Australia's best batters this year, striking at over 130. He has 996 runs in just 43 matches at an average of nearly 30. With the Aussie top-order batter due for a big score in this tournament, Marsh is a must-have in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 9.78)

Wanindu Hasaranga has starred for Sri Lanka in this tournament, picking up nine wickets in four matches. He has an economy rate of just 5.50, with his average of 9.78 standing out as well. With Hasaranga also capable of scoring quick runs, he is another must-have in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Hazlewood (2/41 vs New Zealand in the previous match)

Josh Hazlewood has a decent record in this format, averaging just 19.96 with the ball. He was Australia's best bowler in the previous game against New Zealand, picking up two wickets. With Hazlewood in fine form all year in T20s, he is a fine pick for your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has a fine batting record in the top order, scoring 660 runs at a strike rate of 134.41. Although he has not been able to convert his starts into big ones, Marsh has ample experience of playing at the Perth Stadium. With Marsh capable of playing both pace and spin well, he is a good captaincy choice for your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is one of the best middle-order batters in the world with a strike rate of nearly 134. The southpaw has not been able to convert his starts into big ones, but has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament. Rajapaksa is a good player of pace and is known for scoring quick runs, making him a handy choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 2855 runs in 96 matches Mitchell Marsh 996 runs in 43 matches Mitchell Starc 70 wickets in 56 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 9 wickets in 4 matches Charith Asalanka 31(22) vs Ireland in the previous match

AUS vs SL match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Sri Lanka's first-choice pace trio of Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Dushmantha Chameera are out injured. While Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara have held their own, they face a stern test against Aaron Finch and David Warner, who have a good record against Sri Lanka. If they are able to get going early on, Finch and Warner should be a fine picks for your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitchell Starc, Maheesh Theekshana

