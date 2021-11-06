AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 6th, 2021

In the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Australia and West Indies will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Australia have had a roller coaster ride so far in the T20 World Cup 2021, with three victories and a defeat. The Aussies have a few chinks in their armour, and will look to address them in their upcoming game against the West Indies.

The Aussies have decent batting depth and a brilliant bowling unit this year. But it's all about collectively clicking as a team to produce big wins. They have to maintain a better net run rate as well to advance to the semi-final.

Meanwhile, defending champions West Indies failed to find their mojo, as the sticky UAE wickets exposed their batters' frailties. Interestingly, their bowlers also failed to create enough impact in the tournament.

West Indies lost to England and South Africa in their first two encounters, but they beat Bangladesh by three runs. However, they lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs to bow out of semi-final contention.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs WI contest.

#3 Aaron Finch (AUS)

Australia vs Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aaron Finch has been in decent form at the T20 World Cup 2021. He has scored 121 runs in four innings so far, and is looking good for a big innings. Finch is a batter who can give nightmares to any opposition on his day.

He is yet to convert his scores into big ones, so the final group-stage game is the perfect opportunity for him to strike gold. With West Indies bowlers failing to create much impact in the tournament, Finch will look to add some runs to his kitty.

#2 Evin Lewis (WI)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

There were a lot of expectations from Evin Lewis before the start of the tournament, but he failed to live up to them. He came up with only one fifty-plus score, but that too went in vain. However, with nothing to lose for the West Indies, Lewis will look to go all guns blazing in this game against Australia.

Lewis averages over 31 in the T20 format, and has scored 5489 runs so far. His strike rate of 145.55 sends nightmares to opposition bowlers. If he settles down in the powerplay overs, he could produce a big innings.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Australia vs Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Glenn Maxwell has so far scored 29 runs, and picked up two wickets, but these are underwhelming numbers for him. Big Show will look to score big and pick up some key wickets in this must-win game against West Indies.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Maxwell has so far failed to live up to expectations in the tournament. He had a fabulous IPL 2021 campaign, and is expected to continue in the same vein in this tournament.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Glenn Maxwell to bowl against West Indies? Yes No 0 votes so far