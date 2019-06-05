AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 6th, 2019

Defending champions Australia are back in action after a triumphant start to their 2019 World Cup campaign as they face the formidable West Indies in what could be one of the standout matches of the season.

With the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell complementing the youth and exuberance of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies have already proven their worth and firmly asserted their credentials as a genuine contender for this year's World Cup. They now face the mighty Aussies boasting of perhaps the best bowling unit in the tournament and an in-form David Warner to bank upon. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa were on song in their previous game as Mitchell Starc hit 150 kmph on multiple occasions.

Whilst another barrage of short pitch bowling is on the cards from the West Indies, Australia are well and truly capable of dealing the same, leading to what promises to be an exciting match up between the two sides. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

West Indies

Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Playing XI Updates

Australia

No changes are expected from Australia after a comfortable win against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament. Aaron Finch and David Warner both scored fifties while the form of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith leading to the World Cup make their batting unit one of the best in the competition. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis provide much-needed balance in the middle order while the prospect of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc bowling in tandem should strike fear into opposition batting units.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Warner, Khawaja, Smith, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey(WK), Cummins, Starc, Coulter-Nile and Zampa.

West Indies

Like their opponents on Thursday, West Indies aren't expected to make changes to their side with Darren Bravo given yet another go in the top order. With Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope fit and firing for the Windies, they walk into this game with a lot of confidence as they look to sustain their momentum. Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite are all capable of bowling some tidy overs and scoring quick runs, adding depth to their already explosive batting unit. Ashley Nurse will continue to play as the primary spinner while all eyes will be on Oshane Thomas after a man-of-the-match performance in the previous game against Pakistan.

Possible XI: Gayle, Hope(WK), Bravo/Lewis, Pooran, Hetmyer, Russell, Holder(C), Brathwaithe, Nurse, Cottrell and Thomas

Match Details

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 10

6th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Another good batting track awaits both teams with 300 being a mere necessity on this surface. While rain could play spoilsport, the overcast conditions should help the new ball bowlers upfront in the powerplay overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope and Nicolas Pooran are both great options for the wicket-keeping spots but considering the balance of the side, Nicolas Pooran is the preferred option. He was able to showcase his talents in his brief innings and should justify his selection at the top of the order.

Batsmen: David Warner and Shimron Hetmyer are good options to have in the side considering their good form while Usman Khawaja or Steve Smith should suffice as the final batting option. Steve Smith is perhaps the most in-form Aussie batsman as of now and is one of the early favourites to top the run-scoring charts but Usman Khawaja's form isn't quite bad as well with the Aussie southpaw scoring as many as 784 runs this year.

Allrounders: Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell are must-have players for this game with their explosive batting bound to come into play in the latter stages of the innings. The third and final option comes down to Marcus Stoinis, Carlos Brathwaite and Jason Holder, who are all quality seam bowling allrounders.

Bowlers: Two of Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins are a necessity in the fantasy team with all three of them proving to be genuine wicket-takers for Australia. Along with them, one of Sheldon Cottrell or Oshane Thomas should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Shai Hope and David Warner are the favourites to assume to the mantle of captaincy for this game with their watchful batting at the top of the order. Both of them are well capable of turning the screws and accelerate the scoring, making them great options alongside Andre Russell.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Oshane Thomas. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Steven Smith, David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Steven Smith