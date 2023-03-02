BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, March 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

England landed the first blow in the series courtesy of a Dawid Malan special with the bat. In addition to Malan's brilliance, the English bowlers fired in unison and will be keen to sustain their form.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have had a brilliant home record in recent years and will back their resourceful roster to bounce back in the series. Although they will start as underdogs, the hosts will rely on home conditions to even the odds. With both teams eyeing a big win in this series, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs ENG Match Details, 2nd ODI

Bangladesh and England will face off in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 11.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ENG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 03, 2023, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Taijul Islam.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran/Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (240 matches, 6827 runs, Average: 36.12)

Mushfiqur Rahim showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, getting off to a start in the middle order. He is an experienced campaigner with 6827 runs at an average of 36.12. Given his ability against both pace and spin and his recent form in the BPL, Rahim is a good addition to your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (114(145) in the previous game)

Dawid Malan was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring 114 runs on what was a tricky pitch to bat on. He has a terrific record in ODI cricket with an average of 63.17 after 16 matches. Given his prior experience in Bangladesh conditions playing in the BPL, Malan is a top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mehidy Hasan (7(19) & 2/35 in the previous game)

Mehidy Hasan is a quality white-ball allrounder with a batting and bowling average of 22.44 and 32.52, respectively. He had a good outing in the previous game, picking two wickets and conceding only 35 runs. With the conditions also favoring spin, Mehidy is a must-have in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Wood (8-0-34-2 in the previous game)

Mark Wood is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and is in decent form too. He has an ODI bowling average of 37.70 although his strike rate of 41.56 holds him in good stead. With Wood registering figures of 2/34 in the previous game and looking in good rhythm, he is another top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan is perhaps the best all-rounder in the world in subcontinent conditions. Shakib has a batting average of 37.19 with 59 scores of fifty or more to his name in this format. With Shakib also bound to play a prominent role with the ball, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler didn't have a great outing in the previous game, scoring only nine runs. However, Buttler is quite experienced in this format with an average and strike rate of 41.32 and 117.99, respectively. Given his ability to score big runs in the middle order, Buttler is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 4545 runs in 163 matches Litton Das 2260 runs in 38 matches Taskin Ahmed 9-1-26-1 in the previous game Dawid Malan 114(145) in the previous game Adil Rashid 9-0-47-2 in the previous game

BAN vs ENG match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Taskin Ahmed was brilliant in the previous game, picking up one wicket and conceding only 26 runs. He is capable of picking up wickets across all phases and has been in good form over the last few months. If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Taskin could be a brilliant addition yet again in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jos Buttler, Litton Das

Batters: James Vince, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Wood

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters: James Vince, Tamim Iqbal, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Jofra Archer

