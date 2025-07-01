BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI of the Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will see Bangladesh (BAN) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, on Wednesday, July 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka won the Test series and will look to continue their winning momentum with an ODI series win. Sri Lanka won their last ODI series against Australia by 2-0. Bangladesh, on the other hand, played their last ODI match in the Champions Trophy, where they won none of their three matches.

These two teams have played a total of 57 head-to-head matches. Sri Lanka have won 43 matches while Bangladesh have won 12 matches. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The 1st ODI of the Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will be played on July 2 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs SL, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 2nd July 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today.

BAN vs SL Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first match

SL - Will be playing their first match

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka

BAN vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. Liton Das is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Najmul Hossain Shanto is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. Pathum Nissanka is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Charith Asalanka and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Charith Asalanka will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Wanindu Hasaranga is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mahesh Theekshana and Mustafizur Rahman. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Mustafizur Rahman was in great form in the recent ODI matches. Taskin Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

BAN vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka is one of the most crucial picks from Sri Lanka as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches.

Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka is another crucial pick from Sri Lanka as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He is in top-notch form and expected to perform once again.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs SL, 1st ODI Match

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Pathum Nissanka

Wanindu Hasaranga

Charith Asalanka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, L Das

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, P Nissanka

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Hasaranga, R Hossain, C Asalanka, D Wellalage

Bowlers: M Rahman, M Theekshana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, P Nissanka, K Mendis, T Hasan

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Hasaranga, R Hossain, C Asalanka

Bowlers: M Rahman, T Ahmed

