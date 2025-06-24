BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 2nd Test

The 2nd Test match of the Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will see Bangladesh (BAN) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday, June 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
The first Test between these two teams was drawn as Sri Lanka had reached 72/4 in the fourth innings at stumps on day five. It was a high-scoring encounter where a total of 1337 runs were scored at a loss of 30 wickets.
These two teams have played a total of 27 head-to-head matches. Sri Lanka have won 20 matches while Bangladesh have won only one match. Six matches have ended in draws.
BAN vs SL Match Details
The 2nd Test of the Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will be played on June 25 at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Match
Date and Time: 25th June 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today. The last Test played here was between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, where a total of 989 runs were scored at a loss of 30 wickets.
BAN vs SL Form Guide
BAN - D
SL - D
BAN vs SL Probable Playing XI
BAN Playing XI
No injury updates
Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
SL Playing XI
No injury updates
Lahiru Udara, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshado Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando
BAN vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. Litton Das is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match. He smashed 93 runs in the last Test match.
Batters
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Najmul Hossain Shanto is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. He smashed 273 runs in the last match. Pathum Nissanka is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Kamindu Mendis
Kamindu Mendis and Nayeem Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Kamindu Mendis will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 99 runs in the last match. Dhananjaya de Silva is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Taijul Islam
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Taijul Islam and Prabath Jayasuriya. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Taijul Islam was in great form in the recent test matches. He took 4 wickets in the last match. Asitha Fernando is another good bowler for today's match.
BAN vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto is one of the most crucial picks from Bangladesh as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 273 runs in the last match..
Kamindu Mendis
Kamindu Mendis is one of the most crucial picks from Sri Lanka as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He is in top-notch form and expected to perform once again. He smashed 90 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Match
Kamindu Mendis
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Kusal Mendis
Pathum Nissanka
Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, L Das
Batters: N Hossain Shanto, P Nissanka, M Rahim, D Chandimal
All-rounders: D de Silva, N Hasan, K Mendis
Bowlers: T Islam, A Fernando
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, L Das
Batters: N Hossain Shanto, P Nissanka, M Rahim
All-rounders: N Hasan, M Haque, K Mendis
Bowlers: T Islam, P Jayasuriya, T Ratnayake
