BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI match of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024 will see Bangladesh (BAN) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series by 2-1 and will be eyeing to win the ODI series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, looked strong in T20Is but lost by a small margins. They will try to make a comeback in the ODI series.

Bangladesh played exceptionally well in the T20I series, but were overpowered by Sri Lanka, who are again expected to win today's match.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024 will be played on March 13 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs SL, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 13th March 2024, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram supports spinners over pacers. Batting in 1st innings is usually considered better on this pitch.

BAN vs SL Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first match

SL - Will be playing their first match

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

BAN vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. L Das is another good pick for today's clash.

Batters

P Nissanka

C Asalanka and P Nissanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. N Hossain Shanto is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Hasaranga

M Hasan Miraz and W Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl several overs. S Sarkar is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Madushanka and S Islam. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. M Theekshana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

W Hasaranga

Since the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, you can make W Hasaranga the captain of your team. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

K Mendis

K Mendis loves performing against Bangladesh and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs SL, 1st ODI

K Mendis

M Hasan Miraz

W Hasaranga

P Nissanka

S Islam

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das, K Mendis

Batters: P Nissanka, C Asalanka

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Hasaranga, S Sarkar

Bowlers: S Islam, D Madushanka, M Theekshana, T Ahmed

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama, K Mendis

Batters: P Nissanka, C Asalanka, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: S Islam, D Madushanka, M Theekshana, T Ahmed