BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024, 1st Test

The first Test of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024 will see Bangladesh (BAN) square off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, starting on Friday, March 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The rivalry between these two teams has now gained a lot of hype. Sri Lanka first mocked Bangladesh after winning the T20I series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, sought their revenge, mocking the Lankans by copying Angelo Mathews' helmet incident from the 2023 World Cup after winning the ODI series.

So, both teams will try their best to win the Test match and eventually the series to mock their opponents once again.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The first Test match of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024 will commence on March 22 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs SL, 1st Test

Date and Time: 22nd March 2024, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium supports spinners over pacers. At the same time, batters, who are technically sound, will be able to perform well. The last Test match played here was between New Zealand and Bangladesh, where a total of 1146 runs were scored at a loss of 40 wickets.

BAN vs SL Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first match

SL - Will be playing their first match

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

Mushfiqur Rahim is unavailable.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto ©, Mominul Haque, Shadnam Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Shoriful Islam.

SL Playing XI

Wanindu Hasaranga is unavailable.

Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva ©, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Gunasekara, Prabath Jayasuriya, and Vishwa Fernando.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. L Das is another good pick for this match.

Batters

A Mathews

D Karunaratne and A Mathews are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. Both batters have tons of experience and are expected to do well in these conditions. N Hossain Shanto is also a good batter pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Hasan Miraz

M Hasan Miraz and D de Silva are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. R Mendis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Kumara and T Islam. Both players are expected to play well. P Jayasuriya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hasan Miraz

Since the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and spinners, you can make M Hasan Miraz the captain of your team. He is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs as a captain.

T Islam

T Islam loves performing on this pitch, as this venue assists spinners. The last time when Bangladesh played at this venue against New Zealand, T Islam took a total of 10 wickets.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs SL, 1st Test

M Hasan Miraz

T Islam

A Mathews

D de Silva

K Mendis

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form spin all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: L Das, K Mendis

Batters: A Mathews, D Karunaratne, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, D de Silva

Bowlers: T Islam, L Kumara, S Islam, K Rajitha

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: L Das, K Mendis

Batters: A Mathews, D Karunaratne, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, D de Silva, R Mendis, N Hasan

Bowlers: T Islam, P Jayasuriya