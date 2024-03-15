BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI of the Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 2024 series will see the two sides squaring off at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series by 2-1 and will be eyeing to win the ODI series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, showed their dominance in the 1st ODI as they won by 6 wickets.

Sri Lanka played exceptionally well in the 1st match, but were overpowered by Bangladesh. They are again expected to win today's match.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024 will be played on March 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 15th March 2024, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram supports spinners over pacers. Batting in 2nd innings is usually considered better on this pitch.

BAN vs SL Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first match

SL - Will be playing their first match

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Sakib, Taijul Islam

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

BAN vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. M Rahim is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Nissanka

C Asalanka and P Nissanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. N Hossain Shanto is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Hasaranga

M Hasan Miraz and W Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. J Liyanage is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Madushanka and S Islam. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. T Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

W Hasaranga

Since the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, you can make W Hasaranga the captain of your team. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

K Mendis

K Mendis loves performing against Bangladesh and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI

K Mendis

M Hasan Miraz

W Hasaranga

P Nissanka

N Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rahim, K Mendis

Batters: P Nissanka, N Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Hasaranga, J Liyanage

Bowlers: S Islam, D Madushanka, T Ahmed

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rahim, K Mendis

Batters: C Asalanka, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Hasaranga, J Liyanage

Bowlers: S Islam, D Madushanka, T Ahmed, M Theekshana