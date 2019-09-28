BAR vs SKN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 29th, 2019

After a thumping win over the defending champions, Barbados Tridents find themselves closer to qualification as they face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday. Although both teams are placed in the top four, this match is much more important to the Patriots as it is their final game in group stages. With nine points to their credit, they will look to add two more precious points to strengthen their case. However, they come across an in-form Barbados Tridents side, who welcome Shakib Al Hasan for this game. With both teams eying qualification, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Harry Gurney, Daniel Christian and Hayden Walsh

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir

Playing XI Updates:

Barbados Tridents:

Justin Greaves should ideally make way for Shakib Al Hasan for this game as Barbados Tridents looks to overtake their opponents in the points table. Although Alex Hales hasn't fired for them in CPL 2019, the trio of Carter, Duminy and Charles have done the business with Ashley Nurse providing the fireworks towards the end of the innings. Their bowling unit is very well settled with Hayden Walsh picking a five wicket haul against Trinbago while the best of Harry Gurney is yet to be seen in CPL 2019.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles(WK), Carter, Duminy, Shakib, Holder(C), Nurse, Gurney, Reifer, Primus and Walsh

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

As for the Patriots, the onus will be on Evin Lewis and Laurie Evans to fire them to a competitive total. Devon Thomas has underwhelmed after a bright start to CPL 2019 and could be dropped for Jason Mohammad. This could push Mohammad Hafeez to top of the order to better utilize his talents with the bat. Sheldon Cottrell's fitness is still a doubt although Emrit and Joseph are doing well in his absence. The surprise package has been Fabian Allen, who has scored 192 runs this year at a strike-rate of 181.13.

Possible XI: Lewis, Hafeez, Devon Thomas/Mohammad, Evans, Brooks, Brathwaite (C), Allen, Cottoy, Alzarri, Emrit and Cottrell/Louis.

Match Details:

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 25

29th September 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report:

The pitch looked quite flat with a hint of turn in the match between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders. It shouldn't be much different on Sunday as well with lots of runs expected with the likes of Evin Lewis and Alex Hales taking it to the field. The pitch did slow down more as the game progresses which could play a factor at the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Given the form that he is in, Johnson Charles is the preferred option over Devon Thomas. With 211 runs this season, Charles is the second highest run-scorer among wicket-keepers and should do well against the likes of Emrit and Joseph.

Batsmen: The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots duo of Evin Lewis and Laurie Evans is a must have for this crucial encounter. They have scored 451 runs among themselves and should score more on a flat pitch on Sunday. Along with them, one of Alex Hales or the in-form, Jonathan Carter would suffice as the third and final batting option.

Allrounders: As many as four allrounders are picked who can contribute with both bat and ball at the Kensington Oval on Sunday. Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play his first match in CPL 2019 and is picked alongside the big-hitting Fabian Allen. His fellow teammate, Carlos Brathwaite is also a viable option while Mohammad Hafeez should be backed to fire with the bat in this match.

Bowlers: Harry Gurney's variations should yield a wicket or two making him a dependable pick for this game. Hayden Walsh reinstated his credentials with a stunning fifer in the previous game. He is another solid option while the likes of Rayad Emrit and Alzarri Joseph are possible options to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Laurie Evans has been very consistent for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with 214 runs to his name in CPL 2019. He is one of the first choices for captaincy alongside Alex Hales, in spite of his poor form. Barbados allrounders, Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy also fit the bill while Evin Lewis's record at the Kensington Oval is also worth noting.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Laurie Evans, Mohd Hafeez, Evin Lewis, Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Fabian Allen, Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh and Alzarri Joseph. Captain: Laurie Evans, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Jonathan Carter, Laurie Evans, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Fabian Allen, Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh and Rayad Emrit. Captain: Laurie Evans, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan