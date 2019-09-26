BAR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 27th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a tough loss to Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Tridents look to bounce back into winning ways as they face defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday. Barbados is in the middle of the points table and compete with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs for a place in the playoffs while Trinbago looks to seal their place in the final four courtesy of a win at the Kensington Oval.

Barbados welcome Daniel Christian and Harry Gurney into their set-up, making them the favourites for this game by the smallest of margins, although Trinbago Knight Riders are also formidable on paper. In what promises to be an entertaining game, both teams aim for a crucial win that gives them some breathing space heading into final few games of the tournament. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team

Squads to choose from:

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

Playing XI Updates:

Barbados Tridents:

Daniel Christian could come into the side with Barbados being in a must win situation. Jonathan Carter could be the one to make way with Christian strengthening both the batting and bowling department. Alex Hales hasn't fired at all for Barbados and is expected to do well alongside veteran JP Duminy. Their bowling unit will be the key with Sandeep Lamichhane and Raymon Reifer in decent form for them over the last few games.

Possible XI: Charles(WK), Hales, Greaves, Duminy, Christian, Holder(C), Nurse, Primus, Reifer, Lamichhane and Gurney.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

No changes are expected from Trinbago after their washout against St Lucia Zouks. Unless Sunil Narine is fit for this game, the side should remain unchanged with Colin Munro and Lendl Simmons opening the batting for them. Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin will man the middle order with Darren Bravo and Jimmy Neesham also in their ranks. They lack experience in the bowling unit although Khary Pierre has been one of the standout bowlers in CPL 2019.

Possible XI: Munro, Simmons, Bravo, Pollard (C), Ramdin(WK), Neesham, Akeal, Seekuge, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip and Pierre.

Match Details:

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 23

27th September 2019, 3:30 AM IST

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report:

Although it is generally a good pitch to bat on, the persistent rains over the last few days have caused the surface to slow down a bit. Spinners will be key on the this surface with medium pacers such as Kieron Pollard also bound to have a say.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Leniko Boucher likely to warm the bench, Denesh Ramdin remains the only viable options left for this game. Although he does bat deep down the batting order, Ramdin should score some runs for TKR and lead them closer to a win.

Batsmen: Johnson Charles is a must-have given the lack of batting resources in the Barbados side. Along with Colin Ingram and possibly Kieron Pollard, he is a great option to have in the side. Although he hasn't scored a fifty in CPL 2019, Alex Hales is another resourceful player who could earn some fantasy points with the bat in hand

Allrounders: With a number of allrounders on offer, JP Duminy and Neesham stand out. Along with the experienced duo, one of Jason Holder or Ashley Nurse could also make the cut. Provided that he is included in the playing XI, Daniel Christian could also make for a compelling case.

Bowlers: Along with Khary Pierre, who has been utterly sensational with the ball in hand, Sandeep Lamichhane and Harry Gurney are also viable options heading into this crucial game. Given the nature of the pitch, Anderson Phillip's slower deliveries could also prove to be a handful for the Barbados batsmen on Friday.

Captain: Colin Munro and Alex Hales are first choices for captaincy with both individuals due for a big knock at the top of the order. JP Duminy is another such individual who comes into this game with huge expectations although his form does make him a solid candidate for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Justin Greaves, Jimmy Neesham, JP Duminy, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harry Gurney and Khary Pierre. Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: JP Duminy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Seekuge Prasanna, Justin Greaves, Jimmy Neesham, JP Duminy, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harry Gurney and Khary Pierre. Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro