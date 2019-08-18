BB vs BB Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL match- 18th August 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 29 // 18 Aug 2019, 15:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

The second game of today's double-header day will feature the Bengaluru Blasters taking on Bijapur Bulls in Match 5 of the eighth edition of the Karnataka Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With Bengaluru Blasters's first game on the opening night abandoned due to heavy rain after just 13 overs of play and Bijapur Bulls set to play their first match, both teams virtually find themselves in a similar situation and will want to start their campaign on a great note.

In the auction, Bijapur Bulls retained the duo of Bharat Chipli and KC Cariappa before going on to invest heavily in the likes of Prateek Jain, Suneel Raju, Naveen MG and NP Bhareth.

Bengaluru also have a good team and in fact, looked well set to post a daunting target for Mysuru Warriors before rain intervened. Their hopes on a win will rest on the shoulders of star players Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose and V Koushik.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru Blasters: Rongsen Jonathon (C), V Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR, Bharath Duri, Anand Doddamani, Naga Bharath, Bharath D, Anil IG, Nikin Jose, Anuraj Bajpai, Nishant S Shekhawat, Muthanna Chandrasekhar, Kishore Kamath, Kuldeep Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Aditya Goyal.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Suneel Raju, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Shimon Luiz, BA Mohit, Chiranjeevi GS, Swapnil Yelave, Samarth Ooty, Liyan Khan, R Praveen Kumar, Suraj Kamath, Jaswath Acharya.

Playing XI Updates

Bengaluru Blasters: BR Sharath (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Jonathan R (C), KN Bharath, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Bharath Devaraj, Rohan Raju.

Bijapur Bulls: MG Naveen, Bharat Chipli (C), Raju Bhatkal, Liyan Khan, Suneel Raju, BA Mohit (WK), Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, SL Akshay, KC Cariappa, Suraj Kamath.

Match Details

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Bijapur Bulls, Karnataka Premier League, 5th Match

Advertisement

18th August, 7.00 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch and Weather Report

Rain is still forecast for Sunday and this might have an effect on the two matches which have scheduled for the day. There has been enough assistance for the pacers with the new ball and the pitch should be favourable for the seam bowlers under lights.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: BR Sharath, who opened the inning against Mysuru on the opening day will be our wicket-keeper choice for the Dream 11 team with his ability to churn up some big knocks.

Batsmen: There will be five batting picks for this match and the choices are Bharat Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal, Rohan Kadam, Rongsen Jonathan and Nikin Jose. Chipli needs no introduction as he is a very experienced campaigner who had even featured in the IPL until a few years ago. Last year, Chipli ended up as the leading run-scorer in the KPL. Rajoo Bhatkal is another one who had a KPL last year by scoring. Bhatkal is one of those batsmen who can turn both a real match and a Dream 11 match single-handedly.

Rohan Kadam is coming off a terrific Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier in the year when he finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

Youngster Nikin Jose promises some valuable points both with the bat and also with his part-time bowling while Bengaluru skipper Rongsen Jonathan is a good middle-order batsman who will be key to get his side to a commendable total.

All-rounders: The two options for today's Dream 11 side from this side will be mystery bowler KC Cariappa and MG Naveen. Naveen made a big impression with his consistency last season as he scored 159 runs and picked 6 wickets from six games while KC Cariappa

Bowlers: V Kousik, Anand Doddamani and SL Akshay will be the three bowlers for the team. While all three had a good outing in the league last year, Koushik topped it by finishing as the 4th highest wicket-taker as his state side Karnataka went onto win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Captain: Rohan Kadam will be the captain while KC Cariappa will be a good choice for vice-captaincy. Other options for captaincy roles will be Bharat Chipli, Raju Bhatkal and Nikin Jose.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, Bharat Chipli, Rohan Kadam (C), Raju Bhatkal, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan, KC Cariappa, (VC), MG Naveen, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, SL Akshay.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KN Bharath, Bharat Chipli (C), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose (VC), Liyan Khan, KC Cariappa, MG Naveen, NP Bhareth, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Prateek Jain.