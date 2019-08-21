BB vs MW Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match - 21st August 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 57 // 21 Aug 2019, 07:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

The 10th match of the Karnataka Premier League will witness Bijapur Bulls locking horns with Mysuru Warriors at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 21st August, Wednesday.

It has not been a great start for both the teams in spite of the fact that Mysuru hold the 3rd position in the points table. They have lost one game while the other two matches were abandoned due to the ever-present rain. In the limited game time they have had, KV Siddharth has been a star performer and leads the run-scoring charts currently.

On the other hand, Bijapur have lost one and tied the other match so far. In the last match, even a total of 162 didn't prove to be enough as Ballari chased it down comfortably with seven balls to spare.

With both teams needing a win, this promises to be a very exciting battle.

Squads to choose from

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Suneel Raju, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Shimon Luiz, BA Mohit, Chiranjeevi GS, Swapnil Yelave, Samarth Ooty, Liyan Khan, R Praveen Kumar, Suraj Kamath, Jaswath Acharya.

Mysuru Warriors: Amit Verma (C), Aniruddha Joshi, J Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shoaib Manager, M Venkatesh, Devaiah KS, KV Siddharth, Kushal Wadhwani, Vinay N Sagar, Saurabh Yadav, Manjesh Reddy, Sankalp Shettinavar, BU Shivkumar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Jayesh Babu, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal.

Playing XI Updates

For Bijapur, Suraj Kamath might come in place of Pranav Bhatia. On the other hand, Mysuru are expected to go in with the same team.

Bijapur Bulls: Naveen MG, Bharath Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, G Chiranjeevi (WK), Suneel Raju, Bhareth NP, KC Cariappa, Swapnil Yellave, SL Akshay, Pranav Bhatia/ Suraj Kamath, Prateek Jain.

Mysuru Warriors: KV Siddharth, Dega Nischal, Amit Verma (C), Manjesh Reddy, Shoaib Manager, Aniruddha Joshi, Vinay Sagar (WK), Jagadeesha Suchith, Praveera Venkatesha Murthy, Vyshak Vijaykumar, KS Devaiah.

Advertisement

Match Details

Bijapur Bulls Vs Mysuru Warriors, Karnataka Premier League, 10th Match

21st August 2019, 3.30 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch and Weather Report

If anything has been consistent, it has been the weather in Bengaluru. Rain has lashed down heavily in the past week or so and this has meant that most of the games have been affected by it. Unfortunately, the forecast for Wednesday isn't any different and both matches might be under severe threat.

This and the fact that all the matches have been played at one ground has meant that the highest total so far has been 166. Fast-bowlers have got a lot of assistance and that is set to continue in the remaining games too.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With due respect, one would have to say there is a paucity of quality wicket-keeper batsmen for this match. From the possible options, it would be better to go with GS Chiranjeevi as he bats at No.4. So far, Chiranjeevi has scored 14 runs from two matches.

Batsmen: We can pick three batsmen and all of them are quality options. Bijapur skipper Bharat Chipli, hard-hitting batsman Rajoo Bhatkal and the talented KV Siddharth are those three options.

While KV Siddharth is the 3rd highest run-scorer with 126 runs from three matches, Bharath Chipli and Rajoo Bhatkal notched up impressive half-centuries against Ballari Tuskers on Tuesday.

All-rounders: There are too many good players in this section and that necessitates us to pick four players. Mysuru dominate the all-rounders' section with three players in the form of J Suchith, Amit Verma and Aniruddha Joshi. Given the lack of action in Mysuru's games due to rain, these players haven't built up enough points but their quality is unquestionable.

Last year, Suchith ended up as the 12th highest wicket-taker and will be looking to do better than that this season. His lower-order runs can also fetch some crucial points. Suchith started this season on a great note by picking up three wickets against Bengaluru before going wicketless against Shivamogga.

The veteran Amit Verma had a decent 2018 KPL season by scoring 158 runs in 7 matches and he will look to carry on in the same vein.

Aniruddha Joshi has been a star player in the Karnataka's cricketing circles over the last few years and his consistent performances was rewarded as Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him in the 2018 IPL auction. Last year, Joshi scored 151 runs in 6 matches.

The final all-rounder will be Bijapur's Suneel Raju. Apart from picking up a wicket with his part-time off-spin bowling, Suneel has scored 15 and 14 runs respectively in the last two matches.

Bowlers: SL Akshay, Vyshak Vijaykumar and mystery spinner KC Cariappa will be the three bowlers.

Vyshak, who had a fantastic season last year with 11 wickets in seven matches picked up two scalps against Shivamogga in Mysuru's second match albeit while giving 41 runs in his four overs. Given the fact that he is a wicket-taker, there shouldn't be any hesitation in picking him.

The same can be said for SL Akshay as he is a very similar type of fast bowler. With him not being able to pick up wickets in both the matches so far, Bijapur will be hoping for their experienced pacer to strike gold against Mysuru.

KC Cariappa is a star in the KPL and that shouldn't come as a surprise as this is the league that gave him all the limelight. Cariappa ended up as the bowler with the best economy rate last year and looks set to continue in the same way in this season too.

Captain: Given the form KV Siddharth is in, it is an easy option to make him the captain. Bharath Chipli will be the vice-captain. Alternate choices for captaincy would be Amit Verma, Rajoo Bhatkal and J Suchith.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Chiranjeevi, Bharath Chipli (VC), Rajoo Bhatkal, KV Siddharth (C), Suneel Raju, J Suchith, Amit Verma, Aniruddha Joshi, Vyshak Vijaykumar, SL Akshay, KC Cariappa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinay Sagar, Bharath Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal (VC), KV Siddharth, MG Naveen, J Suchith, Amit Verma (C), Aniruddha Joshi, KC Cariappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, KS Devaiah.