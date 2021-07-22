BPH vs. LNS Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Men's match

The Hundred kicked off on July 22 and has added a new dimension to the world of cricket. The 100-ball tournament has created a buzz around the world, and it certainly is here to stay.

In the second game of the Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix will lock horns against the London Spirit at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Two strong sides face off, and it promises to be a riveting contest.

Ahead of the clash, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Eoin Morgan

The English limited-overs skipper will lead the London Spirit in the inaugural edition of the Hundred. Morgan has plenty of experience at the highest level.

As one of England's most successful captains, Morgan will have his eyes set on silverware in the newly added tournament.

Morgan is having a wonderful summer as skipper. He led his side to victory over Sri Lanka in the ODIs, followed by the T20I series win over Pakistan. He hasn't been in the best of form but can turn games around with his stroke play.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been appointed as the skipper of Birmingham Phoenix for the Hundred. He can take on the opposition from ball one, and his fearlessness and explosiveness with the bat will come in handy in the new format.

Ali also bowls right-arm off-spin and bowls economical spells in the shortest format.

Moeen Ali had a stellar first half of IPL 2021 with CSK. He impressed batting at number three and also chipped in with a few wickets with the ball. Ali is an experienced campaigner, and one should have him in their side for the Hundred.

One player who has taken the world by storm is English batter Liam Livingstone. The 27-year-old will represent Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and is a vital player in the side.

Livingstone is in rich form and is certainly a player to watch in the upcoming few weeks.

Livingstone’s exploits with the bat are known to all as he smashed a century off just 42 balls against Pakistan in the first T20I.

The hard-hitting batter clears the fence with ease and is a clean striker of the cricket ball. He will be looking to light up Hundred with his dazzling stroke play.

