BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 2

Match two of the Hundred Men's 2021 will see Birmingham Phoenix take on London Spirit at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Phoenix boasts a fearsome batting unit filled with explosive talent such as Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone. In addition to the aforementioned duo, Phoenix possess a decent balance with the likes of Finn Allen and Imran Tahir also set to feature for them. One of the early favorites to win The Hundred, Phoenix will eye a winning start to their campaign, although it will not be an easy task.

The London Spirit, led by England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, also possess a resourceful side filled with youth and experience. Apart from Morgan, the Spirit have some of the most exciting young talents at their disposal in Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence and Josh Inglis. As for their bowling attack, Mohammad Amir will lead the department with the likes of Mason Crane and Mark Wood also expected to play a big role in The Hundred.

Although the London Spirit may walk into this contest as underdogs, they have enough in the tank to flip the script against a strong Birmingham Phoenix side. With valuable points up for grabs, another riveting contest beckons at Edgbaston on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown, Chris Benjamin, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

PBH vs LNS Probable Playing 11 Today

Birmingham Phoenix

Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Chris Woakes, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne and Dillon Pennington

London Spirit

Joe Denly, Josh Inglis (wk), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Amir, Mark Wood, Roelof van der Merwe/Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

Match Details

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, The Hundred 2021, Match 2, The Hundred, Men's

Date and Time: 23rd July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Edgbaston should be a good one to bat on, the bowlers should get some help off the surface. There shouldn't be much swing on offer, with the batsmen ideally targeting the first 25 balls to get a fast start. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Neither team would mind chasing, with run-scoring being a touch easier under lights. 150 should be the bare minimum given the conditions.

BPH vs LNS Hundred Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Finn Allen, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Lawrence, Mohd Nabi, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Imran Tahir, Mark Wood and Mohammad Amir

Captain: Finn Allen, Vice-Captain: Daniel Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Daniel Lawrence, Finn Allen, Zak Crawley, Mohd Nabi, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir, Adam Milne, Mark Wood and Imran Tahir

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Daniel Lawrence

