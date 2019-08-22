BT vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match - 22nd August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Matches in the Karnataka Premier League are quickly whizzing past us as each matchday is a double-header. Today, in the first match of the day, the Ballari Tuskers will take on Bengaluru Blasters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ballari remain as one of the only two teams to have an unbeaten record until now. Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Reddy and CA Karthik have been the chief run-scorers while Prasidh Krishna and Krishnappa Gowtham have led a well-oiled bowling attack in a great way.

On the other hand, Bengaluru are placed fifth on the points table after playing three games. Rain has played a huge part in Bengaluru's games just like it has done through the tournament and this has resulted in two of their matches being abandoned, while the most recent fixture was a loss which was decided through the VJD method.

Squads to choose from

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt P, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Pradeep T, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Mohammad N Nizar, Bhavesh Gulecha, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Ruchir Joshi, Santok Singh, Vishnu Priyan, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharath Srinivas, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa.

Bengaluru Blasters: Rongsen Jonathon (C), V Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR, Bharath Duri, Anand Doddamani, Naga Bharath, Bharath D, Anil IG, Nikin Jose, Anuraj Bajpai, Nishant S Shekhawat, Muthanna Chandrasekhar, Kishore Kamath, Kuldeep Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Aditya Goyal.

Playing XI Updates

Ballari will mostly go in with an unchanged team owing to their superb form while the Blasters could also retain the same team despite a loss.

Ballari Tuskers: Abhishek Reddy, CA Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, CM Gautam (C & WK), Zeeshan Ali Sayyad, K Gowtham, A Kazi, Vishnu Priyan, B Gulecha, Suraj Reddy, Prasidh Krishna.

Bengaluru Blasters: BR Sharath (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Rohan Raju, KN Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Bharath Devaraj.

Match Details

Ballari Tuskers Vs Bengaluru Blasters, Karnataka Premier League, Match 12

22nd August 2019, 3.00 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch and Weather Report

The weather during the afternoon is pretty good and hence this match should go ahead without any rain threat. A target around 160 would be defendable as the Chinnaswamy Stadium has provided something for the bowlers this season.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: BR Sharath will be the lone wicket-keeper for this side and this choice can be justified as he is the leading point-scorer among all the options. In the last match, he also came up with an impressive 42 run knock off just 23 balls. The fact that he opens the batting makes his selection more easier.

Batsmen: The four batting options will be Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Reddy, Nikin Jose and Rohan Kadam. Young Padikkal has been one of the stars of this season so far owing to his exploits at the top of the order. In three matches, Padikkal has scored 153 runs and has led his team's batting line-up from the front.

Just behind Padikkal on the run-scoring chart would be Ballari's opening batsman, Abhishek Reddy. He has also been an important cog in the Ballari team and came up with a superb 62 in the last match to help his side ease past Bijapur by seven wickets.

Nikin Jose is another talented youngster. In addition to his well-known ability with the bat, he is also a good part-time bowling option. So far, he has not been dismissed in the three matches and has scored 56 runs until now.

Rohan Kadam came into the tournament with a lot of expectations but he hasn't been able to deliver so far. His scores have so far been 23, 0 and 25. It would also be evident that Bengaluru have been unable to take advantage of the powerplay overs due to Kadam's low strike-rate. Despite that, he is still a quality batsman and is someone who will find his touch very soon.

All-rounders: The three all-rounders for this match would be K Gowtham, CA Karthik and Bharath Devaraj.

K Gowtham is literally a household name and he has shown his quality in this year's KPL too. In spite of not firing with the bat, Gowtham has made up for it by picking six wickets in three games. Watch out for him as he can turn a game on its head with his big-hitting and economical off-spin bowling.

CA Karthik is a utility player in every sense of the word. Apart from taking five wickets, he has also scored 73 runs so far. Karthik is an exciting option given the fact that he is an opener.

Rohan Raju will represent Bengaluru in this section. While Raju had a bad game against Shivamogga, he finished with a superb spell of 4-0-26-2 against Bijapur. The 23-year-old bats in the lower middle-order and could get some crucial runs at the back-end too.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna is the first pick. Prasidh was coming off a bad season which saw him go through a very rough patch during the IPL too but it looks as if he is getting back to his best. Prasidh's pace has been too good for the opposition batsmen to handle. So far, he has picked up five wickets at a decent economy.

Bengaluru left-arm spinner Anand Doddamani is another key player in this team as he is often used during the powerplay. Doddamani is really consistent and is known as someone who puts a lid on the run-scoring while also picking up crucial wickets.

Abrar Kazi will round off the Dream 11 team. Kazi is another left-arm who has been effective in this season's KPL. He has picked up two wickets so far.

Captain: The captain will be Abhishek Reddy while K Gowtham can be a good option for vice-captaincy. Other choices for captaincy roles would be Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik and BR Sharath.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, Abhishek Reddy (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, K Gowtham (VC), CA Karthik, Rohan Raju, Prasidh Krishna, Anand Doddamani, Abrar Kazi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BR Sharath, CM Gautam, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan, K Gowtham, CA Karthik (VC), Prasidh Krishna, Anand Doddamani, Bhavesh Gulecha.