BT vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - October 11th, 2019

The Qualifier 2 of CPL 2019 sees defending champion, Trinbago Knight Riders face off against the Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Both sides are well-matched on paper with the likes of Lendl Simmons and Hayden Walsh starring for them throughout the tournament.

Although Barbados' recent form makes them the favourites, Trinbago Knight Riders are yet to lose a match at this venue. Both of their previous CPL wins came in Tarouba with Colin Munro and Khary Pierre leading the way in 2018.

With a place in the final hanging in the balance, both teams will give in their best to compete against Guyana Amazon Warriors for the CPL trophy. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Barbados Tridents

Jason Holder (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Harry Gurney, Daniel Christian and Hayden Walsh

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

Playing XI Updates

Barbados Tridents

In spite of a tough loss against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Tridents should stick with the same set of players for this game. Alex Hales was able to score some runs at the top of the order although the likes of JP Duminy and Shakib Al Hasan hold the key on this surface. Hayden Walsh has seventeen wickets to his name this season and is certainly one to watch out for while their depth in batting stands out.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles, Hope(WK), Carter, Shakib, Duminy, Holder (C), Reifer, Gurney, Walsh and Nurse.

Trinbago Knight Riders

As for the Knight Riders, no changes are expected from them although their captain, Kieron Pollard's fitness is a concern. Although he did guide them to a stunning win over SKN in the Eliminator, he did face some fitness concerns.

Sunil Narine's inclusion has added much-needed strength to the bowling unit with the likes of Jordan and Ali Khan also finding form. Their batting unit is quite deep as well with the experience of Denesh Ramdin complementing the exuberance of Darren Bravo in the middle order.

Possible XI: Simmons, Munro, Narine, Pollard(C), Bravo, Ramdin(WK), Prasanna, Ali Khan, Jordan, Akeal and Pierre

Match Details

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Qualifier 2

11th October 2019, 4:30 AM IST

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch here is a touch slow with the spinners expected to have a huge say in the proceedings. While rain could interrupt the game, 150-160 should be par on this surface. Upon winning the toss, chasing would be the ideal choice.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope returned for the Tridents in the previous game although he wasn't able to do much against the likes of Tahir and Green. He is a great option for this game alongside Denesh Ramdin. Johnson Charles, who is the Tridents' top runscorer is also one to watch out for.

Batsmen: Colin Munro was the star of the last in last year's final at this very venue. Along with Lendl Simmons and Alex Hales, he is one to watch out for in this game. Depending on his fitness, Kieron Pollard is also a decent option while Darren Bravo could be a viable pick as well.

Allrounders: Several quality options are available from either side with Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan standing out. Both of them have ample experience playing in such matches and have even won two IPLs together with KKR. Along with them, one of JP Duminy or Jason Holder should do the trick.

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh picks himself in the side with the Barbados Tridents spinner being the highest wicket-taker in the competition. While Harry Gurney is a good option as well, the likes of Ali Khan, Chris Jordan and even Khary Pierre should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Colin Munro is due for a big knock in CPL 2019 and couldn't have asked for a better occasion. Along with the burly Kiwi, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine also fit the bill as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Chris Jordan. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Ali Khan. Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan