CCH vs DHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 18th, 2019

18 Dec 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The 12th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 will witness a clash between the home team Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Platoon. The Challengers have been clinical in this tournament so far as they sit atop the points table with 6 points in 4 games. However, Dhaka Platoon can dethrone them as the number one team by defeating them in the approaching fixture.

Chattogram Challengers kicked off their home leg on a winning note by defeating Sylhet Thunder. On the other side, Dhaka Platoon registered two victories in their home leg last week.

Both the teams are high on momentum after their dominant performances hence, this encounter will entertain the fans. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between CCH and DHP.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Avishka Fernando, Junaid Siddique, Nasir Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl, Nurul Hasan, Muktar Ali, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Enamul Haque, Jubair Hossain, Pinak Ghosh

Dhaka Platoons

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan

Playing XI updates

Chattogram Challengers

Given the home side defeated Sylhet by 4 wickets in their last game, captain Mahmudullah would not make any modifications to his squad. But, he will expect his batsmen to pull off a better show. The duo of Avishka Fernando and Imrul Kayes will have to shoulder the batting department's responsibilities whereas Kesrick Williams and Mehedi Hasan Rana will head the bowling section.

Possible XI: Simmons, Walton, Fernando, Kayes, Mahmudullah, Nurul, Ali, Nasum, Rana, Williams and Rubel.

Dhaka Platoons

Just like Chattogram, Dhaka Platoons are coming off a victory over the Sylhet Thunders. Hence, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza would not mind naming the same playing XI for this game. Anamul Haque will be the player to watch out for in Dhaka's top order while Hasan Mahmud will the key to Dhaka's success in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Iqbal, Evans,Jaker, Anamul, Perera, Mortaza, Shadab, Mehidy, Ariful, Riaz and Mahmud.

Match details

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon, Match 12

18th December 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The opening encounters of the Chattogram leg produced two contrasting outcomes. In the first game, the team batting first scored 128 runs and the opposition lost 6 wickets in the run chase. And, in the second game, the team batting second chased down a target of 190 runs. Hence, it is tough to predict how the pitch will play in this match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Given that Anamul Haque has received a promotion in the batting order, he should be the priority pick in the wicket-keeper's department. Including Chadwick Walton would not be a bad decision as well.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal can be backed to play a big innings against Chattogram Challengers while Lendl Simmons would also look to replicate the success that he achieved against India. For the remaining spots, the team owners can opt either Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes or Laurie Evans.

All-rounders: Thisara Perera has been a match winner for Dhaka Platoon hence, he will be the top player in this section followed by opposition skipper Mahmudullah. Muktar Ali can emerge as the 'value for money' player of the match.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz had been promoted up the order in the previous game. Hence, his points scoring potential has received a major boost. Kesrick Williams could chip in with a few wickets but compared to him, Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan Rana are better choices.

Captain: All-rounder Thisara Perera is the safest choice for the captaincy role with Imrul Kayes being the second option. For the vice-captain's role, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah are the best picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Haque, Chadwick Walton, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Muktar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan Rana Captain: Imrul Kayes, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Jaker Ali, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Laurie Evans, Thisara Perera, Mahumudullah, Wahab Riaz, Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan Rana Captain: Thisara Perera, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah