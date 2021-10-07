CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 21

Central Punjab (CEP) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in match number 21 of the National T20 Cup 2021-22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

With five wins and two losses, Central Punjab are sitting pretty at the top of the National T20 Cup points table. Meanwhile, Southern Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the standings. They lost six games in a row before chasing down 212 against Northern to get off the mark in the National T20 Cup.

CEP vs SOP Probable Playing 11 today

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal (wk), Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali (c), Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin (c), Tayyab Tahir, Hassan Khan, Zia-ul-Haq, Faisal Akram, Naseem Shah

Match Details

CEP vs SOP, 21st Match, National T20 Cup

Date & Time: October 7th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score in the National T20 Cup being around 163 runs. Both sides will want to field first as 13 games out of 20 have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s CEP vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan - Azam Khan has been inconsistent in the National T20 Cup, amassing just 123 runs. But his strike rate of 129.47 is impressive.

Batters

Shoaib Malik – The veteran middle-order batter has been in excellent touch, scoring 180 runs in four innings.

Sohaib Maqsood – Maqsood has managed 194 runs while striking at 148.09 in the National T20 Cup.

All-rounders

Aamer Yamin – Yamin has contributed well with the bat, scoring 137 runs at a strike rate of 169.13. On the bowling front, he has taken three wickets.

Faheem Ashraf – The seam-bowling all-rounder hasn't fired with the bat, but he has returned with seven wickets at an economy of under 7.

Bowlers

Hasan Ali - Hasan Ali has been bowling really well in the National T20 Cup, picking up 11 wickets so far.

Hassan Khan – The left-arm spinner has six wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.15.

Top 5 best players to pick in CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team

Hasan Ali (CEP): 427 points

Wahab Riaz (CEP): 401 points

Hassan Khan (SOP): 337 points

Aamer Yamin (SOP): 305 points

Sohaib Maqsood (SOP): 303 points

Important stats for CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team

Hasan Ali: 11 wickets from seven innings; ER – 8.61

Shoaib Malik: 180 runs from four innings; SR – 159.29

Hassan Khan: 6 wickets; ER – 6.15

Sohaib Maqsood: 194 runs; SR – 148.09

CEP vs SOP Dream 11 Prediction (National T20 Cup)

Dream11 Team for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab - National T20 Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Azam Khan, Shoaib Malik, Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

Captain: Hasan Ali. Vice-captain: Aamer Yamin

Dream11 Team for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab - National T20 Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali

Also Read

Captain: Faheem Ashraf Vice-captain: Hassan Khan Riaz, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali

Captain: Faheem Ashraf. Vice-captain: Hassan Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar