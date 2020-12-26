CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Match - December 26th, 2020

Game number 29 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will see Central Punjab take on Southern Punjab at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi on Saturday, December 26 at 10:30 PM IST.

With the tournament reaching the business end, only three teams still have a realistic chance of joining Khyber into the finals. And this can be anticipated to be the most closely fought encounters as both the teams are still in with a chance to qualify.

Central Punjab need to beat South Punjab and also ensure they get at least two more bonus points than whatever South Punjab get to go past them. Even that may not be enough as Northern could beat Khyber to stay ahead.

On the other hand, a win should seal Southern Punjab's qualification, while a defeat could put their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy.

Squads to choose from

Central Punjab Squad

Saad Nasim, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Butt, Usman Salahuddin, Waqas Maqsood

Southern Punjab Squad

Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq, Umar Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

Predicted Playing 11

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Usman Salahuddin, Ahmed Shehzad, Salman Butt, Muhammad Saad, Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Bilawal Iqbal

Southern Punjab

Zain Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Imran Rafiq, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Mohammad Umair, Aamer Yamin, Hamza Akbar, Zahid Mehmood, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ilyas

Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Match 29

Date: 26th December 2020, at 10:30 AM (IST)

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The strip at this ground is one on which batters have enjoyed scoring a lot of runs. While there hasn't been much for the pacers, the spinners have picked up the most number of wickets, and that trend might continue today as well.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEP vs SOP Dream11 team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Siddiq, Imran Rafiq, Agha Salman, Saif Badar, Zain Abbas, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Zahid Mehmood, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Captain: Agha Salman Vice-Captain: Zahid Mehmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamza Akbar, Usman Salahuddin, Umar Siddiq, Imran Rafiq, Agha Salman, Saif Badar, Zain Abbas, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Zahid Mehmood, Aamer Yamin

Captain: Saif Badar Vice-Captain: Aamer Yamin