CRD vs IRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 League 2022, Match 17

The Indian River Rowers (IRR) will take on the Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) in the 17th match of the Nature Isle T10 League 2022 on Saturday at Windsor Park in Dominica.

The Indian River Rowers are currently placed in second position of the points table with two wins, while the Champagne Reef Divers are fourth with only one win in their last four matches.

The Champagne Reef Divers will try their best to enter the top three with one more win, but Indian River Rowers will definitely make it difficult. We expect the Indian River Rowers to win this match and continue their winning streak in the tournament.

CRD vs IRR Probable Playing XI

CRD Playing XI

Micah Joseph (c), M Dafoe(wk), Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Joshua Sylvester, Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy.

IRR Playing XI

Vincent Lewis (c), Deon Burton (wk), Garvin Marcellin, Tyrese LeBlanc, Sherwin Labassiere, Savio Anselm, Joel Durand, Rick James, Sherlon George, Clement Marcellin, Lex Magloire.

Match Details

CRD vs IRR, Nature Isle T10 League 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 28th May 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica

Pitch Report

As the surface of Windsor Park is conducive to batting, you can expect a high-scoring contest with the top order doing admirably. With the new ball, pace bowlers may be able to get some help while spinners will be useful in the second innings.

As the ball becomes a little moist on the surface, chasing is a little easier. After winning the toss, both teams will choose to chase.

CRD vs IRR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Burton is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 match as he is playing really well in the tournament. He smashed 33 runs in just 28 balls against TGS.

Batters

J Joseph and S Anselm are the best batter picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are among the most experienced players of the tournament. J Joseph smashed 20 runs and took one wicket in the match against BAW.

All-rounders

M Joseph and V Lewis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of two overs each. E Lendor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Hamilton and L Louisy are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. K Hamilton took two early wickets in the match against BAW. C Marcellin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in CRD vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

J Joseph (CRD)

V Lewis (IRR)

M Joseph (CRD)

Important stats for CRD vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

K Hamilton - Five wickets

V Lewis - 85 runs and three wickets

J James - 71 runs

Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers Dream11 Prediction Today (Nature Isle T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: D Burton, J Joseph, S Anselm, J James, M Joseph, E Lendor, V Lewis, L Louisy, K Hamilton, C Marcellin, and T LeBlanc

Captain: V Lewis Vice Captain: J Joseph

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Burton, J Joseph, S Anselm, J James, M Joseph, E Lendor, V Lewis, L Louisy, K Hamilton, C Marcellin, and L Magloire

Captain: J Joseph Vice Captain: V Lewis

