DB vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match 13

Delhi Bulls (DB) will be up against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi have performed admirably so far. With four wins in as many games, they have been one of the toughest teams to beat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. They have been fabulous in every department, and will look to extend their win streak in this game.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bulls started their campaign with three wins, but went down to Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets in their next match. They will look to regroup and get back on track with a win.

DB vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls

Dwayne Bravo (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

Team Abu Dhabi

Liam Livingstone (C), Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton, Ahmad Daniyal, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Muhammad Farooq.

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10.

Date and Time: 24th November; 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been a balanced one. There have been high-scoring games as well as low scoring thrillers. Both bowlers and batters have reigned supreme at this wicket, so we can expect another tough battle in this game.

Today's DB vs TAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Philip Salt: Salt is known for his explosive batting ability at the top of the order. He displayed his ability in his previous match, scoring 63 runs, and was also impressive behind the wicket.

Batters

Paul Stirling: Stirling is another power-hitter who can take the game away from the opposition in a short span of time. He showed glimpses of his batting prowess in his previous game, scoring 44 runs off just 18 balls.

Rilee Rossouw: Rossouw didn't have an ideal start to his campaign, but played a brilliant 48-run knock in his last game. He will be expected to continue that form.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone: Livingstone has lived up to expectations in the competition this season. He has been great with both bat and ball, scoring 127 runs and taking two wickets.

Dwayne Bravo: Bravo is a seasoned campaigner in this format. His performances this season have been quite decent.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid: Rashid is an experienced leg-spinner who can deceive batters with his variations. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

Danny Briggs: Briggs has bowled well this season, taking four wickets in as many games for Abu Dhabi. He will look to maintain his current form, and add more wickets to his tally.

Five best players to pick in DB vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone: 302 points.

Philip Salt: 215 points.

Paul Stirling: 187 points.

Danny Briggs: 163 points.

Jamie Overton: 139 points.

Key stats for DB vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone: 4 matches, 127 runs, 2 wickets.

Philip Salt: 4 matches, 101 runs.

Paul Stirling: 4 matches, 103 runs.

Danny Briggs: 4 matches, 19 runs, 4 wickets.

Jamie Overton: 4 matches, 45 runs, 1 wicket.

DB vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Today

DB vs TAD Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Danny Briggs, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford, Fidel Edwards.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw.

DB vs TAD Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2 Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Danny Briggs, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Eoin Morgan, Colin Ingram, Fazal Haq.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Philip Salt. Vice Captain: Dwayne Bravo.

Edited by Bhargav