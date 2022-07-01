DER vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20 Warm-Up Match

The first warm-up T20 game between India (IND) and Derbyshire (DER) is set to take place at the County Ground in Derby on Friday, July 1.

The road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is on for India as they kickstart their limited-overs tour of England against Derbyshire. Fresh off a series win against Ireland, India have momentum behind them, with the likes of Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson impressing for them. However, they face a well-oiled Derbeyshire unit filled with talent. Although the Indians boast a strong roster, they will be wary of what Derbyshire are capable of doing, making for a great contest in Derby.

IRE vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Umran Malik.

DER XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Hilton Cartwright, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Hayden Kerr and Sam Conners.

Match Details

DER vs IND, 1st warm-up T20 match

Date and Time: July 1, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards with there being little room for error as far as the bowlers are concerned. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one, with the powerplay field restrictions playing into their hands. The pitch could slow down a touch as the match progresses, allowing the spinners and a change of pace to play a big part. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's DER vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is one of the most promising players in world cricket with his aggressive intent always serving him well. He scored his maiden T20I fifty in his previous outing for India. With Samson likely to open the batting again for India, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shan Masood: Shan Masood has been a revelation for Derbyshire under the astute leadership of Mickey Arthur. Masood has plundered runs in the T20 Blast and the County Championship, holding the fort at the top of the order. Given his form in this format over the last few months, Masood is a fine addition to your DER vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer has not had much game time since Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian set-up. While his batting position is up in the air, Iyer is capable of scoring quick runs and backing it up with his handy bowling prowess. With Venky Iyer bound to have a say with both bat and ball, he is a handy pick in your DER vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Umran Malik: Umran Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in the world, capable of troubling batters with his raw pace and aggression. Although Malik didn't have the best of introductions to international cricket, he should enjoy the conditions at the County Ground in Derby. With the express pacer likely to get more game time in this game, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DER vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Hilton Cartwright (DER)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Important stats for DER vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Shan Masood - 516 runs in 13 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 46.91

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2 wickets in 2 T20I matches, ER: 8.86

Deepak Hooda - 151 runs in 2 T20I matches vs Ireland, SR: 175.58

DER vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20 Warm-up match)

DER vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Rahul Tripathi, Hilton Cartwright, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, George Scrimshaw and Mark Watt.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-captain: Wayne Madsen.

DER vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Rahul Tripathi, Hilton Cartwright, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Conners and Mark Watt.

Captain: Hilton Cartwright. Vice-captain: Venkatesh Iyer.

