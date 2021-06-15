DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 15th, 2021

Derbyshire and Lancashire will lock horns at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Derbyshire have had mixed results so far with a win and two defeats in the tournament. They went on to lose against Lancashire in their season opener. However, they bounced back with a win over Leicestershire. But things went wayward in their third match as they lost to Warwickshire. Before things get out of control, they would love to get back to winning ways.

Lancashire, on the other hand, have won two matches and lost just one encounter so far. Lancashire’s first victory came against Derbyshire. They extended their winning run against Leicestershire but a strong Worcestershire put brakes on their winning streak. However, Lancashire’s core team will regroup quickly and will aim to add more victories to their T20 Blast tally.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Derbyshire and Lancashire.

#3 Luis Reece

Durham v Derbyshire Falcons - T20 Blast 2020

Derbyshire opener Luis Reece has been pretty impressive with the bat as he smacked two crucial fifties for his side so far in the tournament. Moreover, his part-time bowling has yielded a total of five wickets for his side in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

With Luis Reece getting a chance to bat as an opener and bowl in the crucial middle overs, he is expected to give some valuable points if selected in your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#2 Liam Livingstone

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Lancashire opener Liam Livingstone started the tournament with an unbeaten 94 to steamroll the opponent. With Lancashire meeting the same opponent again, Livingstone knows how to handle the Derbyshire bowling attack.

It would be wise to make Liam Livingstone a multiplier, as he already had a brilliant outing against the same opposition, scoring 94 runs. Moreover, his bowling will be a bonus to your Dream11 side as he can fetch a few more points.

#1 Finn Allen

Super Smash - Firebirds v Knights

New Zealand’s latest batting sensation Finn Allen is a recruit for Lancashire this season. The pocket-sized dynamo has already scored 112 runs in three matches this season and is looking dangerous in the powerplay overs.

Finn Allen is known for his hard-hitting ability in powerplay overs and his strike rate of above 150 will be a nightmare for the bowlers. If Allen puts more value to his wicket, we can expect him to score in bulk for his side.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava