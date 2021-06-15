DER vs. LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 15, 2021

Derbyshire and Lancashire will play against each other in the North Group of T20 Blast at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday.

Derbyshire has played three matches so far in the tournament. They started the tournament with a defeat against Lancashire by six wickets.

However, they quickly bounced back with a win over Leicestershire. But things went wayward, and they lost to Warwickshire by three wickets in their third game.

Lancashire, on the other hand, was decent in their first two matches and managed to win both. They, however, lost against Worcestershire by eight wickets in their third encounter.

Lancashire will look to get back to winning ways against Derbyshire.

Squads to choose from

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake, Harry Came

Lancashire

Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood

Probable Playing XIs

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman (c), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Logan van Beek, Michael Cohen, George Scrimshaw

Lancashire

Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey

Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs. Lancashire, North Group

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date and Time (IST): June 15, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

The County Ground in Derby produced a sporting wicket in the previous match, with 160 being the average first innings score. Pacers and spinners will equally get assistance on this surface, with batters getting good value for their shots.

The wicket is expected to slow down as the match progresses, and both teams would want to bat first.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DER vs. LAN)

DER vs. LAN Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Finn Allen, Leus d Plooy, Luis Reece, Liam Livingstone, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matthew Critchley, Log van Beek, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley

Captain: Luis Reece Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Finn Allen, Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Critchley, Michael Cohen, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley

Captain: Dane Vilas Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar