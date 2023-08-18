The London Spirit (LON) and the Northern Superchargers (NOR) clash in the 24th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Friday, August 18, at Lord's in London.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have three players from this match and will make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Friday, August 18.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 45.

1) Usama Mir (BOWL) (MAN) - OUT | Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) - IN

2) Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) - IN

3) Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - OUT | Tom Banton (WK) (NOR) - IN

With the Trent Rockets playing again in M25, it doesn't make sense to touch any of their players so I'm transferring out all three MAN players from my team. With Jos Buttler being one of them, I need to bring in a wicket-keeper for this match, and while it was a toss-up between Adam Rossington and Tom Banton, I've gone with the latter since I already have three players from LON.

Matt Short and Reece Topley have been mainstays for the Superchargers this season and I'm expecting this to deliver in this crunch game. Rain could have an effect on this game, with showers expected in the late evening at Lord's.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - LON vs NOR: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - LON vs NOR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 24: Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON), Daniel Worrall (BOWL) (LON), Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON), Matt Short (ALL) (NOR), Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR), and Tom Banton (WK) (NOR).

There doesn't appear to be any one standout option, but with Daryl Mitchell picking up wickets in the Spirit's last match, he could be a wise pick if he also performs with the bat. Matt Short was one of the best picks at the start of the season, but his form has fizzled out recently.

Reece Topley is the most consistent and is likely to score points. He is sure to feature in my captaincy selection for this match.

Other players

Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 25

Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 25

Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 26

Joe Root (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 25

Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 25