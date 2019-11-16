DUR VS CTB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 17th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 16 Nov 2019, 15:08 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The first MSL 2019 match on Sunday pits Durban Heat against Cape Town Blitz in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. Cape Town Blitz has done well so far with two wins out of three games. Their bowling has been on song so far with both those wins coming against Jozi Stars.

On the other hand, Durban Heat is yet to play a game with both their games being washed out. The weather doesn't look very promising on Sunday, although both teams will be optimistic of a game. With the likes of David Miller and Quinton de Kock taking centre stage, the stage is set for a thrilling finish. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for DUR vs CTB.

Squads to choose from:

Durban Heat:

Dane Vilas (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Robbie Frylinck.

Cape Town Blitz:

Quinton de Kock (C), Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Janneman Malan, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede

Playing XI Updates:

Durban Heat:

Advertisement

Durban Heat might be getting frustrated with the rain gods not showing any mercy on them. Nevertheless, they have a formidable line up led by Dane Vilas. The former Jozi Stars skipper forms a solid middle order with David Miller and Ravi Bopara as Alex Hales opens the batting for them. Their bowling unit revolves around Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Abbott with Jansen in line to make his debut.

Possible XI: Hales, Erwee, Zondo, Miller, Vilas (C&WK), Bopara, Maharaj, Phehlukwayo, Abbott, Jansen and Subrayen.

Cape Town Blitz:

No changes are expected from Cape Town Blitz after a professional performance with both bat and ball. Liam Livingstone and Wahab Riaz were brilliant against the Stars as they made up for Moeen Ali's absence. With Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan in decent form, they can rely on Asif Ali as well to provide the fireworks at the end. With a pace trio of Steyn, Wahab and Nortje in their side, Cape Town Blitz will fancy their chances of yet another win on Sunday.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), Malan, Ackermann, Livingstone, Asif, Linde, Wahab, Steyn, Nortje, Mahlokwana and Magala.

Match Details:

Durban Heat vs Cape Town Blitz, Mzansi Super League 2019, Match 9

17th November 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

Although the pitch at the Kingsmead is a belter, bad weather seems to be following the Durban Heat. There is a possibility that yet another Durban Heat game is washed out. If a game does take place, expect teams to chase with there being minimal help for the spinners on what is a good batting surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Dane Vilas has a lot of experience playing in the T20 Blast for Lancashire, Quinton de Kock is preferred as the wicket-keeper owing to his superior talent at the top of the order. With this game most likely to be cut short due to rain, de Kock's presence in the fantasy team bodes well.

Batsmen: David Miller is a must have in the side with the presence of Vilas and Bopara pushing him to number four. He should be able to make an impact in the top order while the likes of Janneman Malan and Marques Ackermann are also viable candidates. If one were to opt for an additional Durban Heat batsman, Khaya Zondo should do the trick.

Allrounders: Liam Livingstone comes into this game on the back of a superb fifty against the Jozi Stars. Although he hasn't been called upon for his bowling, Livingstone is a worthwhile candidate considering the nature of the pitch. Andile Phehlukwayo is one of the best death bowlers in the South African circuit and is ideally picked with Ravi Bopara for this game.

Bowlers: Two of Cape Town Blitz' pace trio of Wahab Riaz, Dale Steyn and Anrich Nortje is a must for the fantasy team. While Steyn and Nortje have already made a mark in the MSL, Wahab Riaz's ability to hit a few boundaries should also bring in valuable fantasy points. The duo of Kyle Abbott and Keshav Maharaj would do from the Durban Heat roster. If picked in the side, Marco Jansen is also one to watch out for in this game.

Captain: Quinton de Kock has gotten off to a couple of starts with going big so far. He is due for a match winning performance and should be backed with the mantle of captaincy. Along with him, David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo are also great picks for the multiplier options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Marques Ackermann, Asif Ali, Liam Livingstone, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Abbott. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: David Miller

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Marques Ackermann, Janneman Malan, Liam Livingstone, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Wahab Riaz, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Abbott. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo