EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

England Women (EN-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the first T20I at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction fantasy tips

After an entertaining Women's Hundred tournament, a new-look English side are set to take on the Indians in a T20I series. England are missing a few key players in Nat Sciver and Heather Knight, but the likes of Alice Capsey and Amy Jones are in fine form coming into the series.

India were impressive at the Commonwealth Games, narrowly missing out on gold. With a good mix of youth and experience, India will start as the favorites. With both teams eyeing a winning start to the series, an entertaining game beckons in Chester-le-Street.

EN-W vs IN-W Match Details

The first T20I of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will take place at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs IN-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 10th September 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

EN-W vs IN-W pitch report for 1st T20I

The pitch at the Riverside Ground offers a decent batting track, with the average first-innings total in the last three matches played here being 164. There should be enough help available for the pacers early on, with four wickets falling in the powerplay in the previous T20 Blast match at the venue. Batting first would be the preferred option, with the pitch slowing down later on.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 164

Average 2nd-innings score: 147

EN-W vs IN-W T20I Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

England: WLL

India: WWL

EN-W vs IN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Women injury/team news.

Nat Sciver is not available for England, with Amy Jones set to lead the side.

England Women probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c&wk), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophia Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn.

India Women injury/team news.

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks for 1st T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (14 matches, 191 runs, Average: 21.22)

Richa Ghosh has had a topsy-turvy career so far, averaging just over 20 in T20Is. However, she is striking at nearly 113 in the format, holding her in good stead. With Ghosh capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is a good pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophia Dunkley (31 matches, 305 runs, Average: 20.33)

Sophia Dunkley has been a top performer for England, scoring 82 runs in three matches during England's last bilateral series. She comes into the series on the back of a decent Hundred campaign with the Southern Brave. With Dunkley opening the batting, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Capsey (7 matches, 160 runs, 8 wickets)

Alice Capsey had a stunning start to her England career earlier in the summer. She was one of England's top performers in the Commonwealth Games, scoring 135 runs in five matches. With good form in The Hundred as well, Capsey is a top pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Renuka Singh (11 matches, 14 wickets)

Renuka Singh was another top performer in the Commonwealth Games, picking up 11 wickets in just five matches. Her ability to swing the new ball was key, as nine of her 11 scalps came in the powerplay. Given the conditions on offer, Renuka is a must-have in your fantasy team.

EN-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is an elite batter who has been in good form coming into the series. Apart from a good Hundred campaign, she was one of the top run-scorers in the Commonwealth Games, amassing 159 runs in five matches. Given her experience in English conditions, Mandhana is bound to be a popular captaincy option.

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey is expected to play a more prominent role with both the bat and ball in Natalie Sciver's absence. She had a good Hundred campaign, scoring over 100 runs and chipping in with eight wickets. With Capsey being in fine form, she is a handy captaincy choice for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs IN-W, 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Amy Jones 123 runs in 6 Hundred matches Alice Capsey 118 runs in 6 Hundred matches Lauren Bell 11 wickets in 8 Hundred matches Smriti Mandhana 211 runs in 8 Hundred matches Renuka Singh 14 wickets in 10 innings

EN-W vs IN-W match expert tips for 1st T20I

England lack serious firepower in their pace attack, with Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver unavailable. Issy Wong and Lauren Bell are expected to share the pace workload, but their inexperience could go against them. This should allow Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to score quick runs in the powerplay phase.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Head To Head

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st T20I, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones (vc), Richa Ghosh

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Renuka Singh

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Grand League

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey (c)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Renuka Singh

