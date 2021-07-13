England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd T20I Match - July 14th, 2021

England Women will take on India Women in the third and final T20I at the Essex County Cricket Club on Wednesday.

Following a 18-run loss via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the first T20I, India Women bounced back strongly to win the second match by eight runs and level the three-match series level at 1-1.

Batting first, India Women posted 148-4 in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma, who top-scored for India, fell a couple of runs short of what would’ve been a scintillating half-century. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also looked to be in good nick, scoring a quickfire 31 off 25 balls. Nat Sciver, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn and Mady Villiers all picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, England Women managed only 140 for the loss of eight wickets. Tammy Beaumont was looking really threatening with a 50-ball 59 before Deepti Sharma sent her back to the pavilion. Captain Heather Knight was the second-highest scorer (30 off 28 balls) for the hosts. Deepti went on to win the Player of the Match award for her tight spell (4-18-1), as well as for her contribution with the bat (24* off 27 balls).

With the series hanging in the balance, we should be in for a cracker at the Essex County Cricket Club on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

England Women

Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I

Venue: Essex County Cricket Club, Essex

Date and Time: 14th July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Essex County Cricket Club generally favors batters, they will need to spend some time in the middle before switching gears. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams. On the bowling front, spinners are expected to play a crucial role in the game, especially in the middle overs. Both England Women and India Women will want to bat first and put up a big score upon winning the toss.

England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Annabel Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Annabel Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Captain: Shafali Verma. Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont

Edited by Samya Majumdar