EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) lock horns with England Women (EN-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction.

England have been brilliant in the tournament, winning all three games so far. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt have excelled with the ball and bat and will be keen to seal the top spot in the group.

They come across a wounded Pakistan side who have won only one out of their three games. They will be keen to end their campaign on a high with a win against favorites England.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons between the two sides in Cape Town.

EN-W vs PK-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Pakistan Women and England Women will lock horns in the 19th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs PK-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 19

Date and Time: 21st February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

EN-W vs PK-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 19

The average first-innings score reads 144 at Newlands in the tournament, indicating a decent batting track. While the pacers have enjoyed some success, the spinners have accounted for slightly over 50 percent of the wickets at the venue. Almost 25 percent of the wickets have fallen in the powerplay phase, offering some help with the new ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with the record also favoring the decision.

Record at Newlands, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 125

EN-W vs PK-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

England Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for England Women.

England Women probable playing 11

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (3 matches, 119 runs, SR: 127.96)

Muneeba Ali is Pakistan's top run-scorer in the tournament with 119 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 127.96. Most of her runs came in her astonishing outing against Ireland. Although Amy Jones is also in decent form, Muneeba stands out as a top pick for your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophia Dunkley (3 matches, 48 runs, Average: 16.00)

Sophia Dunkley has scores of 34, four, and 10 in this T20 World Cup, showing glimpses of her ability at the top of the order. While she is only averaging 16 in the tournament, Dunkley has a strike rate in excess of 100. With Dunkley due for a big score for England, she is a good addition to your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (3 matches, 4 wickets, ER: 4.91)

Nida Dar has been decent with the ball, picking up four wickets in three matches. She has an economy rate of 4.91, holding her in good stead. With Nida Dar also capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarah Glenn (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 11.0)

Sarah Glenn has been sensational on the bowling front with six wickets in three matches. She is averaging 11.00 with the ball and has a respectable economy rate too. With the conditions also favoring the spinners, Glenn could be a fine pick for your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone has been the standout bowler for England, picking up seven wickets in three matches. She has a bowling average and economy of 7.14 and 4.17, respectively. With Ecclestone also adding value with the bat, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver has had a decent T20 World Cup campaign with the bat, scoring 95 runs in three matches. She has a batting strike rate of 120.25 and has chipped in with the ball as well. With Sciver likely to play a big part with both the bat and ball, she is a top captaincy choice for your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nat Sciver 95 runs in 3 matches Muneeba Ali 119 runs in 3 matches Nashra Sandhu 7 wickets in 3 matches Sophie Ecclestone 7 wickets in 3 matches Sophia Dunkley 48 runs in 3 matches

EN-W vs PK-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Nashra Sandhu has been superb with the ball, picking up seven wickets in three matches. She is averaging just 8.43 - amongst the best in the competition. Given the conditions on offer, Sandhu could be a fine differential pick for your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Heather Knight, Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley (c), Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Nida Dar (vc), Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu, Sarah Glenn

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (c), Nida Dar, Alice Capsey, Aliya Riaz

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Nashra Sandhu, Lauren Bell, Fatima Sana

