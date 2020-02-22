EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 23rd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 4 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup pits England and South Africa on Sunday. Both England and South Africa are the early favourites to qualify for the semis from Group B. Although South Africa comes into the tournament on the back of a series loss to New Zealand, the side has world-beaters in Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk in its ranks.

On the other hand, 2009 champions England finished as runners-up in the previous edition. The English will look to go a step further this time around as they possess a well-rounded side filled with WBBL experience.

With some of the best players in the world taking centre-stage at the WACA, a competitive game is on the cards. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for EN-W vs SA-W.

EN-W vs SA-W Teams:

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

South Africa Women:

Dane van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Playing 11 Updates:

England Women:

Although they did suffer a rather surprising loss to Sri Lanka in the warm-ups, England enter the game as the favourites. They possess a settled batting unit with Amy Ellen Jones and Danielle Wyatt opening the batting. While WBBL regulars, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight follow them, the onus will be on Lauren Winfield to provide the impetus in the death overs. They also have a long tail with star bowlers, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone being pretty handy with the bat. One of Kate Cross or Mady Villiers should feature alongside Anya Shrubsole in what is a resourceful bowling unit.

Possible XI: Wyatt, Jones(WK), Beaumont, Knight(C), Wilson, Winfield, Brunt, Ecclestone, Shrubsole, Glenn and Cross/Villiers.

South Africa Women:

South Africa also has a settled line up with their batting unit possessing some serious firepower. While Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk start proceedings with the bat for them, the trio of du Preez, Wolvaardt and Kapp float around the batting order depending on the situation. However, all eyes will be upon Chloe Tryon, who has starred in recent months with her brute strength and finishing ability. Sune Luus offers an extra batting and bowling option as Shabnim Ismail looks fit enough to lead the attack on Sunday. With the experience of Khaka coming in handy as well, the South Africans should prove to be a handful for Heather Knight and co.

Possible XI: Lee, van Niekerk(C), du Preez, Wolvaardt, Chetty(WK), Tryon, Luus, Kapp, Khaka, Ismail and Mlaba/ de Klerk

Match Details:

England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Match 4

23rd February 2020, 4:30 PM IST

W.A.C.A, Perth

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected for this game although there might be some turn on offer. With a few clouds expected to make an appearance, the pacers should also get extra swing with the new ball. Chasing would the ideal scenario under lights with 150-160 being a competitive total.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee has a fair idea of the Australian conditions with the burly South African having two WBBL hundreds to her name. With her brute strength and ability to play big knocks being well documented, Lee should find a place in the fantasy side. Amy Ellen Jones could also be picked with the English wicket-keeper looking in fine form in the build-up to the Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Batters: Chloe Tryon's stocks have grown in leaps and bounds with South Africa coming up with brutal knocks on a consistent basis. Tryon also has viable WBBL experience where she had the best strike-rate in the competition with 178.42. While the likes of Danielle Wyatt and Heather Knight are useful options to have in the side, Sune Luus and her all-round ability could give her the edge over Lauren Winfield. Although Winfield is capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, Luus's added leg-spin opens up another outlet to accumulate fantasy points.

Allrounders: Dane van Niekerk and Natalie Sciver are two of the best allrounders in the world. They are perfect fits for a fantasy contest with both of them batting in the top order and likely to bowl their full quota of overs with a wicket or two to show for their efforts as well. Both of them are picked alongside Marizanne Kapp, who had a memorable WBBL 2019 campaign. If the balance of the side suffices, Katherine Brunt is also a viable option with her experience being a key factor.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone has been England's go-to bowler over the last few months. Adept at bowling in any situation, she guarantees wickets in the middle overs, making her a reliable pick for this game. South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail is also one to watch out for although she is still making her way back from an injury. While Ayabonga Khaka is a viable alternative to Ismail, Kate Cross should round off the fantasy team, provided she is picked in the playing 11.

Captain: Lizelle Lee has fond memories of playing at the WACA as she scored a sizzling hundred here against Perth Scorchers last year. Another such knock is on the cards from the South African as she is preferred for the multiplier options alongside Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver. Dane van Niekerk is also a viable option with the pitch suiting her skill-set as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lizelle Lee, Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Winfield, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka and Kate Cross.

Captain: Lizelle Lee, Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Lizelle Lee, Danielle Wyatt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Dane van Niekerk