ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 15, 2023

England will take on Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, October 15. This match will start at 2 p.m. IST. Defending champions England will be the favorites to win today's game.

Afghanistan have played two matches in the 2023 World Cup so far, and they have suffered two defeats. They started their campaign with a defeat against Bangladesh and then suffered a loss against India in their next game.

England are coming off a win against Bangladesh in their last match. They started their campaign with a defeat against New Zealand, but the Jos Buttler-led outfit bounced back in style with a victory over Bangladesh at the HPCA Stadium.

The conditions in Delhi have been good for batting, and England can score big against Afghanistan if they bat first. Dream11 users will likely stack up their teams with batters for today's contests. Before the teams are locked in, here's a look at three such players who can prove to be differential picks in this 2023 World Cup match.

#1 Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan

Most fans will pick Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Ibrahim Zadran from the Afghanistan batting section in their fantasy teams, but captain Hashmatullah Shahidi can prove to be a differential.

Shahidi has been in good touch of late. He has scored three half-centuries in his last five innings. The Afghanistan captain scored 80 runs off 88 balls in the last match against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Fans can back Shahidi to score big today. Notably, he was the top-scorer for his team in the 2019 World Cup match against England as well, scoring 76 runs off 100 balls. Expect him to record another 50+ score today.

#2 Liam Livingstone, England

Liam Livingstone lost his wicket for a golden duck in the last match against Bangladesh. The England player has only bowled a total of six overs in two matches. Hence, fans will likely ignore him for fantasy contests in today's match.

Livingstone has the ability to destroy any bowling lineup on his day. The pitch in Delhi is a batting paradise. If he gets going, he can score a lot of fantasy points against Afghanistan.

In case the England team bats first today, Livingstone can even be a wildcard option for captaincy in the Dream11 teams.

#3 Harry Brook, England

Middle-order batter Harry Brook is yet to fire all cylinders in the 2023 World Cup. If Ben Stokes attains full fitness, there is a chance of Brook losing his place in the playing XI as well. However, if Brook is selected in the playing XI, he should be considered for the fantasy teams.

Brook started well but lost his wicket before touching the 30-run mark in the first two matches. The pitch in Delhi seems good for batting, and if he aims to play a big knock for England, this venue will offer the best conditions to him. Like Liam Livingstone, Brook can be a wildcard contender for captaincy in Dream11 teams for this 2023 World Cup match.