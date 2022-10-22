ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see England (ENG) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

England come into the tournament as the clear favorites after two clinical series wins over Pakistan and Australia. While Jos Buttler will captain England for the first time in an ICC tournament, he has a strong squad to fall back on.

However, they face a stern test in the form of Afghanistan, who boast a strong bowling attack. Rashid Khan will hold the key for the Afghans, who will fancy their chances of an upset win. All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards in Perth.

ENG vs AFG Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 14th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Afghanistan will be played on October 22 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs AFG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 14

Date and Time: 22nd October 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

ENG vs AFG pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 14

The previous match at the WACA saw 408 runs scored across both innings, indicating a brilliant batting track. Pacers have ruled the roost at the venue, accounting for 13 out of 14 wickets in two T20Is. With the game being played under lights, the pitch should not change much during the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 157

2nd-innings score: 155

ENG vs AFG Form Guide

England: W-W-W-W-NR

Afghanistan: W-W-L-L-L

ENG vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

Reece Topley has been ruled out, with Tymal Mills replacing him.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Afghanistan injury/team news

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to play despite an injury scare.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli/Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq

ENG vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (32 matches, 828 runs, SR: 138.46)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is likely to be passed fit for the opening encounter, is one of the best openers in the world. He has 828 runs in just 32 matches with a strike rate of 138.46. With Gurbaz being a good player of pace, he should be a top pick in your ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (69 matches, 1862 runs, Average: 30.03)

Alex Hales is set to start at the top of the order alongside Jos Buttler at the World Cup. He has a good T20I average of 30.03 and impressed against Australia with a match-winning fifty at this very venue earlier in the month. Given his experience of the conditions, Hales is a must-have in your ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (29 matches, 146 runs, 28 wickets)

Sam Curran is England's designated death-bowler ahead of this World Cup, picking up five wickets in two matches against the Aussies earlier in the month. He conceded just 7.50 runs per over, impressing with his slower balls. With Curran capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a good choice for your ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (71 matches, 118 wickets, Average: 14.21)

Rashid Khan is undeniably one of the best bowlers in the world with a bowling average of 14.21 in the format. The Afghan leggie has ample experience of playing in Australian conditions, claiming 92 wickets in 61 matches at a stellar strike rate of 15.54. With Rashid also boasting a batting strike rate of 155.32 in the BBL, he is another must-have in your ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is a seasoned campaigner with a fair bit of experience playing in Australian conditions. Hales has an average and batting strike rate of 33.16 and 151.34 in 60 BBL innings. Given his knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order, Hales is a fine captaincy choice for your ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan, another household name in the BBL, is expected to play a big role with both the bat and ball for Afghanistan. While his leg-spin is a genuine wicket-taking threat, Rashid could be used as a pinch-hitter lower down the order. Given the extra bounce that he may get off the surface as well, Rashid is a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alex Hales 1862 runs in 69 matches Sam Curran 28 wickets in 29 matches Mark Wood 35 wickets in 23 matches Ibrahim Zadran 301 runs in 13 matches Rashid Khan 118 wickets in 71 matches

ENG vs AFG match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Jos Buttler is one of the best white-ball openers in the world. However, he has a poor record against Rashid Khan in T20s, striking at 63.30 and getting dismissed by the Afghan four times in his career. Buttler fares marginally better against Mujeeb, striking at nearly 130 but getting out to him twice. With Afghanistan likely to use this match-up, Buttler could be a risky selection for your ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Rashid Khan (vc), Fazalhaq Farooqi

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Alex Hales, Najibullah Zadran (vc), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq

