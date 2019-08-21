ENG vs AUS, 3rd Test: Dream11 Suggestions, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 22nd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

One of cricket's fiercest rivalry, The Ashes is back in the limelight as England and Australia play each other in Leeds, starting this Thursday. The second Test had everything that a fan would wish off with Jofra Archer adding intrigue to the already fierce rivalry. His introduction has evened out the odds for England with Australia unable to call upon the services of Steven Smith for this Test. While a win at Headingley assures Australia of another successful Ashes campaign, England will fancy their chances with a couple of cracks emerging from the second Test at Lord's. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team as Tim Paine and Joe Root lead their respective teams in another much-awaited clash on Thursday.

Squads to choose from:

England:

Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Jofra Archer.

Australia:

Tim Paine(C), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle

Playing XI Updates:

England:

Jimmy Anderson is ruled out for this Test as well with England set to field the same set of players for this game as well. Jofra Archer silenced his critics during the second Test and will be key for the English although better performances from their batting unit is in order. None of Joe Root, Joe Denly and Jason Roy have made an impact so far although Ben Stokes and Rory Burns have more than made up for their shortcomings. Their depth in batting bodes well with Stuart Broad and Jack Leach also capable of holding their own

Possible XI: Roy, Burns, Root (C), Denly, Stokes, Buttler, Bairstow (WK), Archer, Woakes, Broad and Leach

Australia:

With Steven Smith ruled out as well, the onus is on David Warner to deliver the goods with the Aussie opener getting out cheaply in all four innings so far. Smith's replacement, Marnus Labuschagne gave a good account of himself in the second innings of the last match and should play a crucial role in this one as well. Their bowling unit should remain the same although Mitch Starc is an option with bouncers being the trending topic courtesy of Jofra Archer. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will once again be crucial on this surface.

Possible XI: Warner, Bancroft, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Head, Wade, Paine (C & WK), Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon and Starc/Siddle

Match Details:

England vs Australia, The Ashes, 3rd Test

22-26 August 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report:

With a lot of swing and seam on offer, pacers will be crucial on this surface. The batsmen should be able to play their strokes freely with some help for the spinners as well as the game progresses. The weather forecast for this Test bodes well for the Test match on a result oriented pitch.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade is the preferred wicket-keeper in fantasy team although the likes of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are also decent options. Although Matthew Wade has looked iffy at the start of his innings, he should come good if he gets over them.

Batsmen: With Steven Smith out due to a concussion, Joe Root and David Warner are the must-haves player with the likes of Usman Khawaja and Rory Burns being viable options as well. Burns has been in good form and looks solid at the top of the order as well. With the balance of the fantasy side kept in mind, Cameron Bancroft is also a decent option to have in the side.

Allrounders: Two all-rounders are picked in Travis Head and Ben Stokes with both of them excelling with the bat in hand. While Marnus Labuschagne is another option to replace Travis Head, Stokes' ability with both bat and ball makes him a worth-while option for this game.

Bowlers: After a sensational debut at Lord's, Jofra Archer is a must-have in the bowling unit while the Aussie trio of Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are all good options. Two of the aforementioned trio should be picked in the side while one of Stuart Broad or Chris Woakes should suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: Joe Root is due for a big score for the English side. He has a decent record in Leeds and will bank on his experience to churn out the runs and pave the way for a win. Along with him, Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins are also good options to have in the side as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. Captain: Pat Cummins, Vice-Captain: Joe Root