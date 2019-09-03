ENG vs AUS, 4th Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sept 4th, 2019

With the visuals of the mercurial Ben Stokes slamming Pat Cummins towards the cover region from Leeds still fresh on everyone's mind, Ashes action returns to the limelight as England and Australia battle it out at Old Trafford, starting this Wednesday. While a shuffle in the batting order might be the only change for the English, Australia will welcome the return of their best batsmen, Steven Smith along with possibly Mitchell Starc for this crucial encounter.

Both teams will be wary of the conditions in Manchester although the weather forecast is very bleak for the entire Test match. Nevertheless, they will be focused on getting the win with the series evenly poised at 1-1. A number of small battles such as Jofra Archer vs Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood vs Joe Root will also be in the limelight once the Test commences, paving the way for an entertaining exhibition of the longest format. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS Ashes Test match.

Squads to choose from

England:

Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach and Craig Overton.

Australia:

Tim Paine (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Harris, David Warner, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

Playing XI Updates

England:

England has already confirmed that Joe Denly will open the batting with Rory Burns for this Test. This pushes Jason Roy to number four with the England captain, Joe Root under pressure to perform in the top order. Ben Stokes' form bodes well for the English with the all-rounder already having scored two hundreds in the series. They have enough batting depth with Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes having first-class hundreds to their name. Jack Leach fills in as the lone spinner for this game as well.

Possible XI: Burns, Denly, Root (C), Roy, Stokes, Buttler, Bairstow (WK), Woakes, Archer, Broad and Leach.

Australia:

Usman Khawaja has been dropped for this Test to accommodate both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the playing XI. While Marcus Harris and David Warner open the batting for the Aussies, all eyes will be upon Steve Smith, who returns after missing the previous Test due to concussion. He currently tops the run-scoring charts in the series with 378 runs in just three innings and will hope to lead Australia to an Ashes victory.

Travis Head and Matthew Wade will be expected to up their performances for this game although they also have ample batting depth in their side. Mitchell Starc is set to return to the side with the left-arm pacer picking three wickets in one over against Derbyshire last week.

Possible XI: Warner, Harris, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Wade, Paine (C & WK), Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon.

Match Details

England vs Australia, 4th Test

4th September 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch with help on offer for both spinners and pacers awaits the two sides on Wednesday. In spite of pitch being a highly entertaining one, the weather forecast suggests otherwise with scattered rain set to interrupt the game on all five days.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Two keepers are picked in the side with Jos Buttler and Matthew Wade expected to come good in this Test match. While Wade has been a touch unlucky on occasions, Buttler is yet to fire in the series so far. Although Jonny Bairstow is in decent form right now, the balance of the side forces the selection of Wade and Buttler.

Batsmen: Joe Root is a must-have in the fantasy team with the Yorkshire native due for a big score in the series. Along with him, one of Steve Smith or David Warner should also be picked in the side. South-paw Rory Burns has done well in this series with 242 runs to his name. He is also a viable candidate to complete the batting department.

All-rounders: Two in-form all-rounders in Marnus Labuschagne and Ben Stokes are preferred for this game. While Ben Stokes has two hundreds and two man of the match performances in the series, Marnus Labuschagne hasn't done too badly with three consecutive fifties to his name since he entered the field as a concussion substitute. Both of them should earn vital fantasy points with their batting and bowling.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer's stunning performances over the last two Tests makes him a must-have player for this game along with Pat Cummins. Although Josh Hazlewood has been the Aussies' standout bowler, Mitchell Starc's pace is preferred in the fantasy team while one of Stuart Broad or Chris Woakes should suffice as the final pick.

Captain: Joe Root is the front runner for captaincy given his record in Manchester. Along with him, two fast bowlers in Pat Cummins and Chris Woakes are also two great options who can chip in with the bat as well in the lower order.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Chris Woakes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad. Captain: Pat Cummins, Vice-Captain: Joe Root