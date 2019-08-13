ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 14th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a thrilling start to Ashes 2019, Australia bank on their record at the iconic Lord's as they face England in the second Test, starting this Wednesday. Steve Smith proved to be the difference between both sides as he scored twin hundreds on his return to Test cricket earlier in the month. He will once again be the one under the spotlight as England are under the pump to deliver and level the series. All is not well for the English with James Anderson being ruled out of this test although it opens up a chance for the mercurial Jofra Archer to make his debut.

With a lot at stake for both sides, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Jofra Archer.

Australia

Tim Paine(C), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle

Playing XI Updates

England

With James Anderson injured for this game, Jofra Archer should slot in for him after a good showing for the Sussex second XI side against Gloucestershire. He should feature as the third seamer though with Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad yielding the new ball. Jonny Bairstow is at the risk of being dropped with Sam Curran waiting on the wings while Jack Leach should replace Moeen Ali in the side. The rest of should remain the same with the onus on Joe Root and Rory Burns to guide them to a good total. With the spin threat of Nathan Lyon looming large, the English batsmen will have to do well if they are to level the series at Lord's.

Possible XI: Burns, Roy, Root(C), Denly, Stokes, Buttler(WK), Bairstow/Curran, Woakes, Broad, Leach and Archer.

Australia

One change is expected from Australia after a stunning win over their arch-rivals in the first Test, with either Starc or Hazlewood set to return in place of Pattinson. Both Warner and Bancroft weren't able to do much at the top of the order. Josh Hazlewood could be drafted in for Pattinson while another chance should be given to Bancroft at the top of the order. The rest of the side should be intact with their middle order of Head, Wade and Smith doing wonders.

Possible XI: Warner, Bancroft, Khawaja, Smith, Head, Wade, Paine(C&WK), Cummins, Hazlewood/Starc, Lyon and Siddle.

Match Details

England vs Australia, The Ashes 2019, 2nd Test

14th August 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Lord's, London

Pitch Report

In the only Test between Ireland and England prior to the start of the Ashes, a green top with a lot of swing for the new ball bowlers was on offer with Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad picking all ten wickets in the fourth innings. Another such pitch is in order on Wednesday although there should be some spin for Jack Leach and Nathan Lyon in the latter half of the Test Match. Rain could make an appearance on Days 2,3 and 4, which could increase the effectiveness of the pacers due to the overcast conditions.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: After a scintillating hundred in the first Test, Matthew Wade is the preferred wicket-keeper for this game. While Jos Buttler is a great option, Wade is a must-have in the side and should do justice to his selection in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Steven Smith are two of the best batsmen in the format with averages in excess of 48. While Smith has already made a mark with twin centuries, all eyes will be on Root, who captains the side as well. The likes of David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, and Jason Roy are also good options to have in the side while Rory Burns is an outside option as well.

All-rounders: Two all-rounders are picked in Travis Head and Ben Stokes with both of them scoring a fifty in the first Test. While Head wouldn't be called upon for many overs with the ball in hand, Stokes' ability to reverse swing the ball holds him in good stead.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are must haves from the Australian side with the duo being the wreckers-in-chief in the first Test. From the English side, two of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer should suffice on a pacer friendly wickets at Lord's.

Captain: While Steven Smith and Joe Root are the frontrunners for captaincy, Pat Cummins and Chris Woakes are also good options considering the nature of the pitch. With a lot of swing on offer, both of them should pick a heap of wickets and propel their sides closer to a win in the second Test of the all-important Ashes.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Cameron Bancroft, Steven Smith, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad. Captain: Steven Smith, Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Rory Burns, Cameron Bancroft, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Nathan Lyon.