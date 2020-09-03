ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction (1st T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

After a thrilling 3-T20I series against Pakistan that ended in a 1-1 draw, England lock horns against Australia in the first of 3 T20Is at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

This will be the first taste of action for the visitors since the pandemic-enforced break, but England come into this game on the back of white-ball series against Ireland and Pakistan.

Although Eoin Morgan's side didn't manage to register a series victory against the Men in Green, they should be confident of performing well against an Australian side that has been out of competitive cricket for months.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I.

#3 Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan is extremely dangerous against the spinners in the middle overs

England captain Eoin Morgan has firmly established himself as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the middle overs in white-ball cricket, and this is set to continue in the T20I series against Australia.

Morgan has been in good form recently, and struck a 33-ball 66 in the Three Lions' win over Pakistan in the 2nd T20I. A couple of games before this innings, in the ODI series against his country of birth Ireland, the 33-year-old put the Irish bowling attack the the sword with a stroke-filled hundred.

With Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar turning the ball into him, Morgan could unleash his wide range of leg-side strokes and register a massive score, making him a must-have in your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I.

#2 Jos Buttler

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler is coming off a stroke-filled 152 against Pakistan

Jos Buttler has been in the news for some time now, with his place in Test cricket coming under immense scrutiny before his big hundred against Pakistan. However, his prowess in the limited-overs formats has never been in question.

After missing out on the T20Is against Pakistan, Buttler comes into this series against Australia well-rested and in form. The wicket-keeper batsman will be keen on giving a good account of himself against the Kangaroos before flying out to the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Buttler is as dangerous as they come in the T20 format, and in his last 20-over game against South Africa back in February, he scored a 29-ball 57 to help his team get over the line by 5 wickets. The 29-year-old is a perfect candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell scored a hundred in an intra-squad warm-up match a few days ago

Glenn Maxwell last played an international game for Australia in October 2019, but he comes into this series on the back of a hundred in an intra-squad warm-up game recently.

The destructive batsman is well-rested and mentally fresh, and although he didn't exactly light up the Big Bash League earlier this year, he seems to have turned the corner as far as his batting is concerned.

Maxwell brought out his wide range of shots in the warm-up game, and could really attack the inexperienced England bowling line-up right from the outset. The all-rounder is also guaranteed to bowl a few overs against the likes of Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan, and will also contribute in the field.

Maxwell is an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I.