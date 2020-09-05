ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction (2nd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Australia made a disappointing return to international cricket in the 1st T20I against England in what was their first top-level game after the pandemic-enforced break.

After restricting the hosts to a below-par 162 at the Rose Bowl, Australia got off to a flying start in the powerplay courtesy of captain Aaron Finch and David Warner. With the score reading 124/1 after 14.1 overs, the Kangaroos looked well in control to make a winning return to international cricket.

However, a combination of poor strokeplay and excellent bowling from England ensured that Australia fell short by 2 runs, giving the home side a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

In the 2nd T20I in Southampton, Australia have all to play for as they attempt to keep the series alive against a resurgent England side that has proven itself to be perhaps the best white-ball team in the world.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I.

#3 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan didn't trouble the scorers too much in the first game

England captain Eoin Morgan's white-ball prowess makes him a strong candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team in any game that he plays, and the fact that he didn't score much in the 1st T20I further adds weight to his case.

Morgan scored an early boundary before an ill-advised dance down the track against Glenn Maxwell, but now that he knows that the pitch is a touch on the slower side, he will be far more cautious.

Advertisement

As mentioned in the article for the 1st T20I, the 33-year-old has played a few superb knocks in the recent past and could take on the Australian spinners - Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

#2 Aaron Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch looked to be in splendid nick in the 1st T20I

Australian captain Aaron Finch seemed to be in splendid nick on his return to international cricket in the 1st T20I, and notched up a quick-fire 46 off just 32 balls, which was an innings studded with 7 fours and 1 six.

And in this game, his form could continue. With Warner playing the anchor role to perfection alongside him, Finch could unleash himself in the powerplay on the England bowlers, who didn't have much of an answer to him yesterday.

The 33-year-old looked comfortable against the pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and made full use of the field restrictions before perishing while trying to clear mid-on.

Finch will look to lead from the front as his team attempt to pull themselves level with the series on the line.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell picked up a couple of wickets in the first T20I

Glenn Maxwell ended his long wait to don the baggy green again in the first T20I, which was his first international game for Australia since October 2019.

And although he failed with the bat, smashing an Adil Rashid half-volley straight to Eoin Morgan at cover, he made an impact with the ball by picking up the wickets of the England captain himself and Moeen Ali. The same could be set to continue against the Three Lions' left-handers, with some spin and grip on offer for the spinners.

Maxwell scored a ton in the warm-up game ahead of the 1st T20I and his failure in the game should prove to be only a mild aberration. The all-rounder is the ideal choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I.