ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 4, 2023

England will take on Australia in today's second match of the 2023 World Cup. The Ashes rivals will clash in the world's largest stadium, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, for the first time ever. Looking at the positions of the two teams in the standings, Australia will be the favorites to win today's game.

However, fans should note that Australia will be without the services of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell in this 2023 World Cup match. Marsh has returned home due to personal reasons, while Maxwell has been ruled out after falling off the back of a golf cart.

England will be desperate to win this 2023 World Cup match as their Champions Trophy 2025 qualification is at stake. It should be an exciting game between the arch-rivals. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for the contest, here's a look at three players who can prove to be differentials.

#1 Ben Stokes, England

Ben Stokes has scored only 48 runs in three matches of the 2023 World Cup so far. The all-rounder, who is known for bringing his 'A' game to the table when it matters the most, has a strike rate of 52.74 and an average of 16 in the ongoing tournament.

Stokes will get an opportunity to bat on a batter-friendly surface in Ahmedabad today. The all-rounder played a match at this venue during the IPL season earlier this year.

Although Stokes will not bowl in the game, it will be a wise decision to pick him in the fantasy team because he knows the Australian bowling attack well. With England's place in the Champions Trophy on the line, Stokes can play a big knock to help his team snap their losing streak.

#2 Joe Root, England

Joe Root has returned with scores of 0, 3, 2, and 11 in his last four knocks. Quite a few fantasy users will be reluctant to pick the England batter in their fantasy teams for today's game, but they should not forget that Root scored 77 runs in the first match of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The pitch will be good for batting and Root played a big knock at this venue last month. Although his recent form has not been up to the mark, Root can be backed to fire all cylinders against the Aussies.

#3 Steve Smith, Australia

Australian vice-captain Steve Smith has had an ordinary World Cup campaign so far. He has failed to bring his experience to the fore and only scored 161 runs in six matches at an average of around 26.

The pitch in Ahmedabad will offer Smith an opportunity to play a big knock. With Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh missing from Australia's squad, Smith will have the responsibility to shoulder the middle-order. Expect the Aussie batter to score big against a struggling England bowling attack. If Smith gets going, he can notch up his first ton of the mega event.