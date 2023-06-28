ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Ashes Test – June 28, 2023  

England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) are set to lock horns in the second Ashes Test, starting on Wednesday, June 28. The Lord’s Cricket Stadium, London, will host the contest.

Australia are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by two wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England will now be looking to stage a comeback and draw level in the series.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS game.

#3 Usman Khawaja (AUS) – 8.5 credits

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was stupendous in the WTC 2021-23 cycle and has carried his form into the Ashes. He won the Player of the Match award in the Edgbaston Test after getting scores of 141 and 65, respectively.

Khawaja puts a price tag on his wicket and it is hard to dismiss him when he gets his eyes on. Fantasy users should pick Khawaja for the ENG vs AUS match.

#2 Joe Root (ENG) – 9 credits

Joe Root has been in great form

Joe Root was arguably the standout batter for England in the opening Test and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ENG vs AUS match. He scored 118 not out in the first innings and followed it up with a knock of 46 in the second.

Root was also adventurous and played a couple of reverse scoops for sixes over the short third-man area. He has been in tremendous form for England since the beginning of 2021 and doesn't seem to be slowing down.

#1 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) – 8.5 credits

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow enjoys batting at the Lord’s in Test cricket. In 16 Tests, Bairstow has scored 952 runs at an average of 38.08 with one century and seven half-centuries to show for his efforts.

He also has a top score of 167 not out at the venue. Bairstow batted well in the Edgbaston Test where he scored a half-century in the first innings. He was in stupendous form during last year's home season for England. He can be a good pick in the fantasy teams for the ENG vs AUS match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's ENG vs AUS 2nd Test? Steve Smith Joe Root 0 votes