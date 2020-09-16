ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction (3rd ODI): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

With the series on a knife edge at 1-1, England and Australia face off in the third and final ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester.

After winning the first ODI by 19 runs, Australia were comfortably poised in the second and seemed to be coasting to a series victory. With Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne stitching together a big partnership, the visitors could have easily wrapped up the series then and there.

But a combination of poor strokeplay and incisive spells from Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes meant that Australia crumbled from 144/2 to 207 all out. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey was the only one to offer resistance, while Sam Curran polished off the tail to force a decider.

And in the third ODI, England and Australia have all to play for. While the hosts will want to continue their white-ball dominance, their fierce rivals will be keen on upsetting the apple cart.

Here are 3 players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI.

#3 Steve Smith

Steve Smith is expected to play the 3rd ODI

After missing the first ODI due to concussion protocols, Steve Smith was declared fit for the second but was rested as a precautionary measure. With the series on the line and Australia on the back of a disappointing middle order collapse, he is all set to return to the fray.

Smith didn't have a great run in the T20Is, and ahead of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals skipper will be keen on finishing the tour on a high. The former Kangaroos captain is too good to stay out of the runs for too long, and he is likely to rise to the occasion in the third ODI.

Smith is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI.

#2 Jason Roy

England v Australia - 2nd Royal London Series One Day International

After missing a few games to due a side strain, Jason Roy made a return to the England squad for this ODI series. The destructive opener has been in poor form for his country lately - his last five scores in ODIs read 21, 3, 1, 0 and 24.

The telling factor is that he showed signs of finding form in the second ODI against Australia, despite looking to hit the ball too hard initially. And with the series on the line, Roy could notch up a truly big score in the powerplay while the ball is still new.

Roy's numbers don't justify it, but he could be an excellent differential pick to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI.

#1 David Warner

England v Australia - 2nd Royal London Series One Day International

David Warner's last three international innings read 6, 6 and 0, and Jofra Archer has had the wood over the aggressive opener. However, in the third and final ODI, he could get back amongst the runs.

Warner is too good a player to miss out on too many innings in a row, and he even managed a fifty in the 1st T20I against England. The fact that Finch seems to be in excellent form will also take some of the pressure of him, and he will be able to take his time and settle before going big.

Warner is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI.