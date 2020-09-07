ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction (3rd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

In the 3rd and final T20I of the series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England and Australia face off in what is dead rubber.

With a 2-0 lead, England come into this game with the series already in the bag, while the Kangaroos will be looking to salvage some pride. After a startling collapse in the 1st T20I that saw them squander a very promising position, Australia fared no better in the previous game.

Riding on the back of captain Aaron Finch's 40, Australia managed to post a below par total of 157/7 in their 20 overs, with England pacer Jofra Archer finally deciding to turn up the pace.

In response, the Three Lions lost Jonny Bairstow early before Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler stitched together a massive partnership to take the game completely away from the Aussies. The latter hit the winning runs as Adam Zampa took a pasting towards the end of the innings.

England will be without Buttler's services for this game, as the wicker-keeper has left the bio-secure bubble to visit his family. Captain Eoin Morgan, who appeared to dislocate his finger in the first innings of the 2nd T20I, isn't guaranteed to play, with the game of no consequence to the outcome of the series.

Here are 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I.

#3 David Warner

England v Australia - 1st Vitality International Twenty20

After a sedate fifty in the 1st T20I, David Warner got out for a duck in the second, gloving a nip-backer to the wicket-keeper. With two underwhelming knocks in the series so far despite looking in good nick, the opener is primed for a big innings in the ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I with nothing to lose.

England might choose to rest a few players ahead of the ODI series against the same opposition, and Warner might look to put them to the sword in the powerplay. Even if he doesn't and Aaron Finch takes up that role, the left-hander can play the anchor role that will see him make guaranteed runs.

Warner is an ideal choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I.

#2 Moeen Ali

England v Australia - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Moeen Ali has blown hot and cold recently, and the 3rd T20I against Australia could be an example of the former. The all-rounder has scores of 2 and 13* in the two games so far, but he is in good form, as was on display in the 3rd T20I against Pakistan in which he scored a stroke-filled 61.

Ali hasn't been trusted to bowl his quota of overs with the ball, but the pitch could show signs of slowness and deterioration. The Englishman could make merry against the left-handers in the Australian line-up - David Warner, Alex Carey and Ashton Agar.

Ali is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

England v Australia - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

A player who has shown a lot of promise in this series without much end product, Glenn Maxwell could finally unleash himself in the 3rd T20I against England.

With nothing to lose, the explosive batsman could capitalise on the form that the showed in the 2nd T20I, scoring 26 runs off 18 balls with 1 four and 2 six. Maxwell came lower down the order in the game and could get a welcome promotion in this one.

The all-rounder also picked up two wickets in the 1st T20I and bowled two overs in the 2nd, and with Zampa bearing the brunt of the England batsmen, he could add great value to the Australian bowling attack.

Maxwell is the best choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I.